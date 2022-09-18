What LinkedIn's Founder Said When He Found Out Elon Musk Was Bidding To Buy Twitter

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of professional networking site LinkedIn, who is also a close friend of Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed that he was worried when he first learned about Elon's plan to buy Twitter.

While speaking on a podcast called 'How It Happened', which is presented by Axios, Reid Hoffman, who has known Elon Musk since the early days of Paypal, admitted that he, like the majority of people worldwide, had concerns about Musk's $44 billion acquisition.

"I read the tweet and I think I had the reaction of most people, it was like, Oh my God, another huge problem. He's already dealing with a large number." Hoffman also said that he did text Musk almost immediately saying, "Okay, this is a big deal," as he heard of the news earlier this year and didn't doubt Musk for long.

Hoffman is a close friend of Musk's and a member of the so-called PayPal Mafia, a group of entrepreneurs who were once founders or employees of PayPal and have since established and expanded other technology firms like Tesla, Inc., LinkedIn, Palantir Technologies, SpaceX, Affirm, Slide, Kiva, YouTube, Yelp, and Yammer.

Delware court rejects Musk's bid to delay Twitter trial

A Delaware Court has denied Elon Musk's request to postpone the hearing of the Twitter trial, which will begin on October 17. This occurs less than a week after Musk's lawyer asked the court to postpone the hearing on September 2 due to additional conversations with the individual who blew the whistle on the microblogging site. Peiter Zatko, the whistleblower, said that Twitter had deceived regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread misinformation.

While Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery Kathaleen McCormick refused to push the date of the hearing, she said that Musk can use the claims made by Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, in his arguments. The hearing will be conducted to resolve the deadlock between the SpaceX CEO and Twitter as the former now refuses to materialise his $44 billion acquisition deal. Notably, Chancellor McCormick's decision is in line with her push for a speedy trial to prevent the micro-blogging site from unwanted harm.