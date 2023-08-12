What To Expect In IPhone 15? Curved Bezels, A-series Chips, Pricing And More

The highly anticipated launch of the new iPhone 15 has once again been delayed. The latest release date now tentatively set for the third week of September, according to reports from various media sources.

However, the excitement among iPhone users worldwide is only growing. The new iPhone is said to be packed with power and better features; and what are those?

7 new features of iPhone 15

Type-C charging port

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and other Mac research enthusiasts, Apple is set to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 lineup to fit in the current European regulations. This adjustment will unify charging standards across Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices.

Who needs half-baked renders when you have the real thing?



Here's an early base model iPhone 15.



(More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now 😊)

The iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C will enable faster data transfers, possibly reaching up to 40Gb/s with Thunderbolt 3 support. Notably, only USB-C accessories endorsed by Apple's Made for iPhone program will be officially supported, potentially affecting charging speeds and data transfers.

The upcoming iPhone 15 models will support both MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, allowing 15W charging from third-party accessories compatible with the Qi2 standard.

Design

Rumours also suggest the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature curvier bezels and a titanium chassis, housing an ‘Action’ button to replace the mute switch. The standard iPhone 15 models will resemble the iPhone 14, lacking the curvier design.

Accurate look at the glass panels of iPhone 15

There is also some speculation about both models using frosted glass backs which remained a perk for iPhone pro users till now. Apart from that, some of the 3D-printed models indicate that iPhone 14 cases won't fit the new iPhone 15 due to minor changes in its dimensions, particularly in the camera housing and button layout of the Pro models.

The volume buttons are likely to move just a bit below their previous positions. New iPhone 15 may also not get a touch ID and come only with a face ID similar to iPhone 15. Even though Apple is working on an under-display touch ID solution, it is not expected to be a part of this iPhone update.

Display

The iPhone 15 Pro models will include exclusive design changes like deeper curved edges and a titanium frame. Some of the leaked CAD drawings by macrumors.com hint at a slightly enlarged display of 6.2 inches, up from 6.1 inches, while retaining the existing body design and camera setup.

iPhone 15 Pro Schematics

In comparison, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus is expected to introduce modest alterations, including a Dynamic Island instead of a notch and a thicker camera bump. The device's edges might be subtly rounded and curved, creating a smoother transition between the front and back of the phone.

Colour options

Apple may also introduce new colour choices for the iPhone 15 models, potentially offering dark pink and light blue alongside traditional options like black, white, and red. @MajinBuOfficial, an iPhone researcher, also tweeted an image of iPhone covers used by Apple for the official models.

There's a good chance the colors of the iPhone 15 replica cases I've shown are the same ones used by Apple for the official models. Also it seems that the mute switch is present for the normal iPhone 15 models, the new button will be an iPhone 15 Pro exclusive

This aligns with Apple's history of providing a variety of vibrant colour selections for their standard iPhone releases.

Better camera

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to sport a 48-megapixel camera, leveraging a stacked sensor design for better low-light performance.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a new 48MP camera 📸



Currently, the 48MP camera is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max



Source: @mingchikuo

A glass-plastic hybrid lens with an f/1.7 aperture might also be added, balancing aperture improvements and megapixel gains. Despite sharing the same sensor, there could be sensor size disparities between the standard models and Pro versions.

Select iPhone 15 models could also feature Sony's advanced image sensors, enhancing photo quality under challenging lighting conditions. Periscope lens technology is also rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering optical zoom advancements, potentially reaching 6x optical zoom.

A-series chips

The iPhone 15 processor updates are likely to introduce new advancements in better connectivity, higher bandwidth and improved AR/VR experiences. However, the standard iPhone 15 models may retain the Wi-Fi 6.

A-series chip in iPhone 15 can increase its performance by 15 per cent

The A-series 3nm chip from TSMC can boost the performance of the device by 10-15 per cent and reduce the power consumption by up to 35 per cent. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to house the 4nm A16 chip, delivering substantially improved processing power.

Pricing

According to Mark Gurman and Jeff Pu, users should expect some price rise in the pro and pro max models of the new iPhone 15. According to these analysts, the pricing for iPhone 15 higher variants may start from somewhere between $1,099 and $1,199.

This could be the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup pricing:



iPhone 15 - $799

iPhone 15 Plus - $899

iPhone 15 Pro - Up to $1,099 ($100 increase)

iPhone 15 Pro Max - Up to $1,299 ($100-$200 increase)



Source: Tim Long (analyst at Barclays)

According to other media reports, iPhone 15 Pro Max might be $200 costlier than its predecessor while the standard iPhone 15 models are likely to maintain current pricing, beginning at $799.

Even though these many updates in the new iPhone 15 are anticipated by the community, there must be another list of features which are yet to be unveiled. As we approach its launch, the excitement surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 continues to grow, fueled by its clear focus on design and better-than-ever processing capabilities.