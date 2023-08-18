Whatsapp Announces HD Photo Sharing Feature, HD Video Coming Soon

Whatsapp HD photo update: WhatsApp is introducing an enhanced image-sharing feature that allows users to send higher-quality "HD" images on the messaging platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the update, noting that users can now share images in higher resolution.

The feature will be gradually rolled out globally over the coming weeks, enabling users to send improved-quality images, albeit still compressed, from Android, iOS, or the web. Recipients on any platform will see a small icon denoting the higher quality. Upon receiving the feature, users will notice an "HD" gear icon when adding images to message threads. The beta version unveiled the "photo quality" menu, accessed by tapping the HD icon. This menu provides two resolution options: standard quality (1600 x 1052) and HD quality (4096 x 2692). Meta plans to introduce support for HD videos in the near future.

HD images to be end-to-end encrypted

Notably, the level of image compression and the resulting visual quality compared to other platforms like iMessage or competitors remain unspecified by Meta. The higher-quality images will still be subject to WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption.

For users on slower connections, the recipient will be able to opt whether they wish to retain the standard quality version or upgrade to HD. Default settings will maintain standard quality transmission for senders, delaying the need to manage storage space on the recipient's device.

This update showcases WhatsApp's continuous efforts to enhance user experience, offering higher-quality visuals without compromising the security and encryption features that have become hallmarks of the platform.

Screen sharing was launched recently

WhatsApp had also introduced a screen-sharing option for its video calls, competing with established video conferencing apps. Zuckerberg announced this feature in the second week of August, allowing users to share documents, photos, and even shopping carts during video calls.

Initially rolled out to Android beta testers in May, the feature allows users to screen share by tapping the "share" icon and selecting specific apps or their entire screen, as per their preference, in line with the offerings from platforms like Google Meet and Zoom.