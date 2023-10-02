WhatsApp Bans 74 Lakh Accounts In India In August  

Messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has banned 74 lakh accounts in India during August, according to its monthly report.

Of 74 lakh accounts, 35 lakh accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. The monthly 'user-safety report' provides comprehensive insights into user complaints received by WhatsApp and the corresponding measures taken to address these concerns, including the platform's proactive steps to combat abuse.

The report stated, "Between August 1 and August 31, a total of 74,20,748 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 35.06 lakh of these accounts were proactively banned, even before any reports from users." It's essential to highlight that Indian accounts are identified by their +91 phone numbers.

In a seperate development, last month, WhatsApp revealed its plans to expand its Channels feature, designed for broadcasting messages, to users in more than 150 countries in the coming weeks. Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of this feature on his new WhatsApp channel, introducing it as a private way for users to receive updates from individuals and organisations they follow.

Initially launched in Colombia and Singapore in June, WhatsApp later expanded Channels to seven more countries in July. The Channels feature resides in a separate tab within the app, ensuring the privacy of the channels you follow, with personal information like phone numbers remaining hidden from admins and followers. Please note that there seems to be an error in the original text at the end.

(With PTI Inputs)