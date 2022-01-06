Which Is The World's Safest Airline? Here's A List Of 20 Such Airlines Amid COVID Pandemic

With the discovery of a new variant and at a time when another COVID-19 outbreak threatens to disrupt travel, aeroplane safety is more important than ever. The virus has also continued to dominate discussions about aviation safety, resulting in some substantial revisions to AirlineRatings.com's yearly list of the world's safest airlines.

AirlineRatings.com's yearly list of the world's safest airlines reflects the focus on safety around the coronavirus, with some noteworthy changes in 2021. The second year of the pandemic saw continued low numbers of passengers on flights. AirlineRatings.com tracks 385 airlines from across the world, assessing characteristics such as accidents and major incident rates, aircraft age and most importantly, COVID-19 processes.

Which is the world's safest airline?

According to the yearly list, Air New Zealand is the safest airline for passengers to fly. With complete retraining, Air New Zealand is a leader in this industry, said Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, an Australian website that rates airline product and safety.

"The last two years have been extremely difficult for airlines with Covid-19 slashing travel and Airline Ratings editors have particularly focused on the lengths airlines are undertaking to retrain pilots ahead of a return to service," Thomas added, in a statement.

Qantas absent from Top 5

Etihad Airways was ranked second, followed by Qatar Airways in third, Singapore Airlines in fourth, and TAP Portugal in fifth. Qantas, which held the title of world's safest airline from 2014 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2021, is noticeably absent from the top five (no clear winner could be found in 2018).

Due to a slight rise in incidents coupled with the fleet age, Australia's flag carrier is ranked seventh this time. A Qantas Boeing flight from Perth to Adelaide was diverted due to a fuel imbalance in October 2021, in what was regarded as a severe incident. Southwest Airlines, which was ranked 13th in 2021, is significantly absent from the website's top 20 airlines. The full list includes:

1. Air New Zealand

2. Etihad Airways

3. Qatar Airways

4. Singapore Airlines

5. TAP Air Portugal

6. SAS

7. Qantas

8. Alaska Airlines

9. EVA Air

10. Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Hawaiian Airlines

13. American Airlines

14. Lufthansa

15. Finnair

16. KLM

17. British Airways

18. Delta Air Lines

19. United Airlines

20. Emirates

Image: AP