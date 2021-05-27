Who Is Andy Jassy, New Amazon CEO? Know What Might Change For The Company

Andy Jassy, the Cloud-computing boss and new CEO of Amazon is all set to take over the company on July 5th. Marking his exit exactly after 27 years, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeff Bezos will officially step down on the same day Amazon was incorporated. Jassy, who will be the second CEO of Amazon is expected to bring significant changes to the company with development in the gaming sector and his cloud-computing experience.

In February, Amazon announced Bezos' exit from CEO to executive chairman of Amazon’s board as he wanted to dedicate his time more towards initiatives like the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company. Bezos will participate in major decisions of the company as executive chairman.

On Wednesday, Amazon also announced it would buy storied Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more shows and movies to watch, as reported by AP News.

Andy Jassy- New CEO of Amazon

Incoming CEO Andy Jassy is reportedly joining with a high commitment towards gaming development. He has spent major time of 15 years converting Amazon into a highly profitable technology company from an e-commerce giant creating and then dominating the cloud infrastructure market. The 53-year-old tech expert is a member of Bezos’ elite group of executives called the S-team. In 2016, Bezos had selected him as CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) while he was already heading it since inception.

Andy Jassy-Personal life

A graduated from Harvard University, Amazon was Jassy's first job straight after graduating in 1997 from Harvard Business School. In an interview earlier, Jassy had mentioned that he and his wife will move to the west coast to be closer to her family for a few years and then move back to New York. He holds about 85,000 shares, valued at $287.3 million as per the latest close. Last year, he trimmed his holdings from just over 100,000 shares. Jassy has won business from the Central Intelligence Agency and Democratic National Committee. Jassy had already built heavily in cloud platform and recently Microsoft and Google also started investing in the same for better performance.