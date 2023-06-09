Who Is Sam Altman? 10 Interesting Facts About The Tech Disruptor And His Thoughts On AI

The creator of OpenAI, Sam Altman has forced the search engine giant Google to act more progressively on AI. The most controversial tech tool of the hour, 'ChatGPT' has already changed how people consume technology.

Here are 10 interesting things to know about Sam Altman and ChatGPT

1. The idea of ChatGPT was the result of Altman's vision of the unending potential of AI. Sam Altman has been fond of technology for long and that made him enrol at Standford University. He ended up studying Computer Science which he left without completing the degree.

2. Altman has been fond of investing and loves the ideas of startups, Atlman believes that every startup throughout the world has a lot of potential and is a powerful force. This led him to invest and run multiple companies in the startup ecosystem. Eventually, he stopped investing and now completely works on OpenAI.

3. Altman is a vegetarian since childhood and has also revealed his sexual orientation as homosexual. He lives with his partner Oliver Mulherin, an Australian software engineer.

4. The algorithm that ChatGPT uses is gradually growing, it is genuinely aimed at learning. As time goes on and with more and more information being fed to the system, the technology will scale in terms of prediction capabilities and accuracy in results.

5. Altman also thinks that AI will kill jobs in the market which has been the case with the emergence of every new tech. But, Altman feels that OpenAI is still growing at a slow pace opposite to what was expected. He thinks that any AI adoption is still in the infancy stage and the adoption rate to a considerable level is still far away.

6. Altman had an Apple Macintosh computer when he was 16, He has openly revealed that having access to technology and the Mac has led him to open up about his sexuality to his parents at a very young age. He was also on the featured list of 'Forbes Under 30' at the age of 29.

7. Altman is fond of automobiles and likes racing cars. Big names like Mclarens and Tesla can be found in his collection, He often rents planes and flies over California

8. Altman believes in the concept of the 'survival of the fittest' and has started working on the same. He believes that the lethal synthetic virus and nuclear war is a real possibility.

9. He along with Elon Musk found the company, OpenAI in 2015. The idea was to facilitate a non-profit AI company which would not wipe out human existence in the future.

10. The ChatGPT founder possesses a great interest in politics. He is a constant observer and was also in the news during the Governor elections of California in 2015. He feels that AI in its full swing is unpredictable on the effects it will have on elections. He has raised this issue multiple times.