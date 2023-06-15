Why Was Elon Musk's Youngest Employee Kairan Quazi Barred From LinkedIn?

Why you're reading this: LinkedIn, an employment focussed social media platform has certain age restrictions and governing principles for the users joining. The 14-year-old working at the company comes as the biggest surprise and the same person joining LinkedIn is rarest as the average age of a person completely active on LinkedIn starts from 20.

3 Things you need to know:

Kairan Quazi is just 14 and has cracked a competitive test to join the world's biggest private space exploration company.

Kairan Quazi is a Bangladeshi American studying at Santa Clara University.

LinkedIn response to this issue is the primary factor that led to the deletion of this account.

Kairan Quazi, the youngest employee at SpaceX got his account restricted from LinkedIn on account of age restrictions. Quazi on Tuesday shared a screenshot of the message he received from LinkedIn on his Instagram.

"LinkedIn just sent me this notice that they are deleting my account because I'm not 16. This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform? @LinkedIn showing everyone how regressive some tech company policies are. Can people please share this screenshot on their LinkedIn for me and ask people to connect with me on Instagram?," says the 14-year-old's Instagram post

The internet sensation and the richest person on earth Elon Musk's company SpaceX hired the youngest employee in its Starlink Engineering Team. The 14-year-old Kairan Quazi, a Bangladeshi American passed the technically challenging interview before he graduated from Santa Clara University in the United States. The news was also confirmed by the young joiner from his official Linkedin account.

"I guess this will be my LinkedIn "I'm excited to announce..." post! I am graduating from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering where I learned that "engineering with a mission" is not a gimmicky tagline. Where a culture of rigor, collaboration, accountability, and impact deeply resonated with the needs of a radically accelerated learner. Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability," Quazi wrote.

According to different media reports, the news of Quazi joining SpaceX was also confirmed by the university on LinkedIn which wrote that the teenager was a highly sought-after tutor on campus.