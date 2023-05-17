Work From Home Is 'bull****' Says Elon Musk, Asks Workers To Step Out Of Their La-la-land

Elon Musk made clear in an interview how much he opposes remote employment. In an interview with CNBC, Elon Musk went so far as to call remote work "morally wrong" and "bulls***," claiming that it unfairly disadvantages some people.

Despite the fact that Musk's position on remote work is not new, his zeal and passion in this conversation were highly evident. He vehemently claimed that in-person work creates more productivity and collaboration among employees. He emphasised his opinion that people accomplish more when they are physically present at work.

“I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ’Let them eat cake," It’s not just a productivity thing, I think it’s morally wrong" said Musk. “People servicing cars, building houses, making the food, making all the things that people consume. It’s messed up to assume that, yes, they have to go to work, but you don’t," he added.

The CEO of Tesla Inc. stated on Tuesday that starting up a laptop from home reduces productivity and sends an incorrect message to employees who don't have that option, such as manufacturing workers or food delivery people. Tech employees were described by Musk as "laptop classes living in la-la land."

Tesla employees were subject to a strict regulation Musk put in place in June 2022 that demanded they come back to work or face losing their jobs. Employees were required to work a minimum of 40 hours a week on-site as per this order; any less was regarded as an inadequate commitment.

As per the report, the firm had been more open and receptive to remote work alternatives prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, caused Musk's perspective to change, and he has firmly opposed remote work since then. The corporation has had trouble allowing a sizable number of workers back to work because of the physical and logistical limitations in Tesla's San Francisco premises.

After acquiring the company, Elon Musk implemented a stringent return-to-work policy for Twitter employees also, which coincided with a large employee reduction. “People should get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls***," he added.