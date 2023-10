World Bank Maintains China's Economic Growth, Slashes Prediction For 2023

World Bank on China's economic growth: China's 2023 economic growth has been maintained at 5.1 per cent by the World Bank in line with its previous estimate in April. However, the World Bank trimmed its prediction for 2024 to 4.4 per cent from 4.8 per cent, citing the persistent weakness of its property sector.

The World Bank trimmed its 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) for East Asia and the Pacific including China's growth forecast to 5.0 per cent from its prior 5.1 per cent estimate, according to its semi-annual regional update the bank released on Sunday.

The bank also lowered its regional outlook to 4.5 per cent growth from 4.8 per cent for 2024. The World Bank has cited dragged down by external factors including a sluggish global economy, high interest rates and trade protectionism.

"Almost 3,000 new restrictions were imposed on global trade in 2022, three times as large as those in 2019," the World Bank said.

The bank also added that for China, the bounce back from the reopening of the economy following three years of ultra-stringent zero-COVID policies has faded, and elevated debt and weakness in its property sector are weighing on growth.

After months of mostly dismal data, the world's second-largest economy has started to show signs of stabilisation.

China's factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, an official survey showed on Saturday.

Initial signs of improvement had emerged in August, with factory production and retail sales growth accelerating while declines in exports and imports narrowed and deflationary pressures eased. Profits at industrial firms posted a surprise 17.2 per cent jump in August, reversing July's 6.7 per cent decline.

Analysts say more policy support will be needed to ensure China's economy can hit the government's growth target of about 5 per cent this year.

Stronger structural reforms including further liberalisation of the "hukou" residence permit system, stronger social safety nets and greater regulatory predictability for investments in innovative and green products could help revive consumption and investment, creating the basis for sustainable growth, the World Bank said.

China's economic sluggishness has polarised government advisers over the best way forward.

(With Reuters inputs.)