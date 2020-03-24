World Bank Urges To Suspend Bilateral Credit Repayments For Poorest Countries

In a bid to support the ‘poorest and most vulnerable’ countries, the World Bank President David Malpass on March 23 urged the G-20 countries to let the poorest countries suspend all repayments of official bilateral credit amid coronavirus pandemic. As the deadly virus has affected more than 190 countries and territories, Malpass reportedly said that the virus is likely to hit hardest against the roughly 25 poorest countries drawing on International Development Association (IDA). He said that the first goal of the World Bank is to provide ‘prompt support’, based on a country’s needs.

In a telephonic address to G-20 Finance Minister on coronavirus, Malpass said, “These are difficult times for all, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable. The first goal of the World Bank Group is to provide prompt support during the crisis, based on a country's needs. It's also vital to shorten the time to recovery and create confidence that the recovery can be strong”.

He further added, “Many were already in a difficult debt situation, leaving no space for appropriate health and economic response. We are ready to frontload IDA19 with up to USD 35 billion and identify additional resources. However, we cannot have IDA resources go to pay creditors”.

‘Countries need to move fast’

Furthermore, Malpass urged all official bilateral creditors of the poorest countries to act with immediate effect to help IDA countries through debt relief. He said that this would allow the countries to concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic. He added that the countries need to move fast to boost health spending, strengthen socials safety nets, support the private sector and counter financial market disruption.

Malpass said, “Countries will need to implement structural reforms to help shorten the time to recovery and create confidence that the recovery can be strong. For those countries that have excessive regulations, subsidies, licensing regimes, trade protection or litigiousness as obstacles, we will work with them to foster markets, choice and faster growth prospects during the recovery”.

As per reports, earlier this month, World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Boards approved a $14 billion package to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the bank is restructuring existing projects in 23 countries and also preparing projects in 49 others in a new fast-track facility. In a bid to provide budget support, the World Bank also approved a $300 million loan for Indonesia to assist the nation in financial sector reforms.

(With PTI inputs)

