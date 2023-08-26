X Shares Recent Media Improvements; Elon Musk Asks Users To Comment Any Upgrades They Want

Video and media on X: Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, has shared several video and media improvements that have been introduced to the microblogging platform recently. In a post sharing these developments, X wrote, “Stopping by to tell you about the video and media improvements we’ve shipped so far. More to come.” Tech mogul Musk shared this post, urging users to follow the official handle of X to learn about the features and bug fixes. He further wrote, “Please comment about any upgrades you want or problems we need to address!”

Media and video upgrades on X

The platform shared that it has introduced the support for long videos. This feature is only available to premium subscribers, who will be able to post videos of up to two hours in the 1080p resolution or up to three hours of 720p resolution. Apart from this, the X media studio is also now available to all premium subscribers of the microblogging platform.

X also shared that Premium users will also have the ability to download videos from their timeline to their camera rolls, along with the option to enable or disable the download option for the videos they post. The platform has also introduced a feature to auto-caption popular videos.

The platform has also enabled AirPlay support, allowing users to stream their videos to TVs, along with pic-in-pic playback that lets users continue to watch videos on the platform while scrolling through the Twitter timeline or using other apps.

Video controls allowing users to change the playback speed or fast forward and jump back have also been introduced, along with improvements in the quality of live broadcasting from mobiles. Android and iOS versions of the platform also have immersive video player that let users watch the next video simply by swiping.

When it comes to the Spaces feature, the platform has allowed users to speak in and co-host a Space while using the web version, while also providing support for millions of participants on Spaces.

Musk's take on Twitter

These developments and improvements have been introduced by X over the past few months with an aim to provide an enhanced user interface. The changes also likely aim to distinctly differentiate between the offerings of the platform before and after the acquisition by Musk without radically changing the basics of the services that Twitter provided to its loyal userbase.

Musk has been trying to counter the initial post-acquisition hesitance among users, heightened by the news of massive layoffs and accounts of controversial figures being restored, including that of former US President Donald Trump. Having already been highly active on the platform before he acquired it, Musk has now ramped up his engagement on X, replying to users on a range of different conversations including areas where X can be improved to enhance user experience.