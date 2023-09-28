X Social Media Eyes Profitability In Early 2024: CEO Linda Yaccarino

Optimistic about the future: X's Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino, expressed optimism that the social media platform could achieve profitability by early 2024, in an extensive interview at Vox Media's Code conference. Yaccarino, who recently marked 100 days as CEO of X, addressed questions regarding the platform's trajectory under its owner, Elon Musk.

Yaccarino underscored the unprecedented velocity of change and ambitious vision at X, asserting that its scale of ambition is unparalleled. Regarding concerns about X's active app users' ranking and engagement metrics, Yaccarino mentioned that critical indicators related to time spent on the platform were showing significant positive trends, although specific details were not provided.

Highlighting a positive trend in advertiser engagement, Yaccarino noted that approximately 1,500 advertisers had returned to the platform in the last 12 weeks. Moreover, she revealed that 90 per cent of the top 100 advertisers have resumed their engagement with the platform.

Ongoing lawsuits

Despite the potential for profitability, X is currently grappling with several lawsuits, including issues related to office rent payments and severance for laid-off employees. Since Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform, X has faced challenges retaining advertisers due to concerns about being associated with inappropriate content. The recent focus on antisemitic content has heightened these concerns.

In response to Musk's dispute with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and accusations of revenue loss, Yaccarino expressed disappointment that the ADL did not acknowledge the progress X has made in enhancing safety. She emphasised that X had introduced new content moderation tools and features to prevent ads from appearing alongside specific content, a development initiated post-acquisition.

Yaccarino also defended Musk's right to express his views on the platform, underlining the fundamental principle of freedom of speech and the importance of engaging with diverse perspectives.

(With Reuters inputs)