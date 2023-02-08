Zoom To Lay Off Around 1,300 Employees; CEO To Slash His Own Salary By 98 Per Cent

In what may appear to be a large-scale layoff, the communications technology platform Zoom has decided to fire around 1,300 employees, making up 15 percent of its workforce, said chief executive Eric Yuan in the company's official blog on Tuesday, February 9, 2023. Yuan in his statement said the "hard-working, talented colleagues" who are going to be affected by these layoffs will be individually informed through an email if they are based in the US, and all non-US staff will be informed following local requirements.

"If you are a US-based employee who is impacted, you will receive an email to your Zoom and personal inboxes in the next 30 minutes that reads [IMPACTED] Departing Zoom: What You Need to Know. "Non-US employees will be notified following local requirements," Yuan said.

Why did Zoom decide to fire 1300 employees?

Departing full-time "Zoomies" - as Zoom employees are called by their CEO - in the US will be offered up to 16 weeks' salary and healthcare coverage, payment of earned fiscal 2023 annual bonus based on company performance, RSU (restricted stock units) and stock option vesting for six months for US employees and through August 9, 2023 for non-US employees.

"Support for "Zoomies" outside the US will be similar and will take local laws into account," he added.

However, this isn't the first time that a tech company has fired so many of its employees, as big companies like Infosys, Microsoft, and Twitter have recently announced similar steps in an attempt to cut the cost of the company.

According to reports, CEO of Zoom will slash his own $1.1M salary by 98 per cent after laying off about 1,300 employees.

In the blog post, the Zoom CEO wrote that the platform was created to bridge the gap between people and organisations after the COVID pandemic arrived. "Our trajectory was forever changed during the pandemic when the world faced one of its toughest challenges, and I am proud of the way we mobilised as a company to keep people connected." To make this possible, we needed to staff up rapidly to support the quick rise of users on our platform and their evolving needs. Within 24 months, Zoom grew 3x in size to manage this demand while enabling continued innovation, Yuan said. He concluded by saying that the hard step has been taken by the company to deliver the best services to the customers and achieve Zoom's long-term vision.

Image: AP