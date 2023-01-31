Last Updated:

Union Budget 2023: When And Where To Watch The Session? How To Download Union Budget App?

All the information related to the Union Budget will also be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App" for convenient accessibility of Budget-related documents

Union Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, which will be her fifth straight budget for the new fiscal. The live telecast of the budget will also be accessible to the citizens through various mediums.

When and where to watch Union Budget?

The Union Budget for the year 2024 can be watched live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan channel at 11 am on February 1, Wednesday. The live telecast of the Budget will also be available on their YouTube channels. The Press Information Bureau will be streaming the Budget 2023 through its web-based platform.

The  speech can also be watched live on the Ministry of Finance’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

This year too, the budget will be presented in a paperless form and it would be the last full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2.2 government before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Union Budget Mobile App for Android and Apple users

Union Budget 2023 for Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget

Union Budget 2023 for Apple users – https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364

All the information related to the Union Budget will also be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App" for convenient accessibility of Budget-related documents by anyone.

The easy-to-use application can be accessed both in Hindi and English and is available to download on iOS or Android.

The application could also be downloaded from the online web portal of Union Budget, 'www.indiabudget.gov.in'. 

Steps to download the app

  • Go to the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.
  • Now, click on the ” Download Mobile Application,” option.
  • Two options will appear – Android (to get the app on Google play store) and iOS (to download the app from apple store).
  • Android user can click on the link given HERE – – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget
  • You will be directed to the Google play store.
  • Click on the Install option given below the Union Budget application.
  • It may take a some seconds for the application to be installed.
  • Open the application to access the budget highlights, budget speech, and other related details.
