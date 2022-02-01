Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Centre Over Budget 2022, Says 'it Will Increase Inflation'

In a sharp response to the central government's Union Budget 2022-23, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that this budget will increase inflation and further make the industrialists rich and empty the pockets of the common man, farmers, and laborers.

Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot in a long note alleged that the fiscal deficit of the central government has doubled in the last seven years and the budget 2022 will increase the deficit to more extent. Further slamming the provisions brought in this year, he said that there are no benefits for the farmers, common people, poor people, women, or the deprived classes in the society.

"The numbers of employment provided in the budget is baseless as no strategies have been created for the same and it will be the same as the '2 crore jobs per year' promise made earlier by the Modi government", he added. Also, mentioning the demand of national project status for East Rajasthan Canal Project followed by the fund sharing partner between Centre and State at 90:10 for Jal Jeevan Mission, and establishment of the Jaisalmer-Kandla railway line and Memu coach, Gehlot said no announcements have been made concerning the same.

"Rajasthan which has provided 25 MLAs to the NDA is disappointed with the Union Budget as it will only give rise to inflation and further benefit the influential people by making the common people poorer", he remarked.

Opposition hits out at Centre's Union Budget

Apart from the Congress-ruled government in Rajasthan, several opposition parties also lashed out after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Budget 2022 in Parliament. Tweeting about the same, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it a "zero-sum budget" which has nothing to offer to the middle-class, salaried class, poor, deprived, youth, farmers, or MSMEs.

M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!



Nothing for

- Salaried class

- Middle class

- The poor & deprived

- Youth

- Farmers

- MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

Apart from him, Shiv Sena also criticised the announcements made in the budget and further pointed out more issues that were excluded from the budget. Similarly, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien also lashed out at the central government remarking that "Diamonds are the Centre's best friends and for the farmers, middle class, daily earners, and unemployed - this is a PM (Does Not) Care."

