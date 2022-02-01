Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gajendra Shekhawat Hail Budget; 'Impetus To Ken-Betwa Linking Project'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Union budget 2022-2023 in the parliament. A slew of measures was announced to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on the economy and to accentuate recovery, growth and development.

Union Minister of Railways & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the budget and remarked that it will boost growth and employment opportunities in the country. He further added that the Budget has also given an impetus to the capital investment in infrastructure in order to uplift the status of living of people. Vaishnaw further thanked the Union government for increasing the capital investment in the Railway sector in the Budget 2022.

Budget 2022-23 will boost growth and employment. Capital investment in infrastructure will improve living conditions.#AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 1, 2022

Among various effective announcements, one of the key highlights of the Union Budget 2022 was the Union Government’s approach to implementing the river linking project laid down by the Modi government to reform water management.

Union Budget paves way for implementation of Ken-Betwa River linking project

During the budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has cleared the way for the construction of the Ken- Betwa Link Canal. Around 44,650 crores have been set aside for the Ken- Betwa link project. The announcement was lauded by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who stated that the allocation of the capital amount will give a big push to fulfil PM Modi’s vision for Bundelkhand.

He further stated that the development of the Ken-Betwa water linking project will ease the life of farmers as the river linking will provide water for irrigation of 9 lakh hectares of land

“The Rs 44,605 crore Ken-Betwa link project will be implemented to irrigate more than 9 lakh hectares of farmers' land providing irrigation, farming and livelihood facilities to the farmers and the local population,” Shekhawat said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Ken- Betwa Linking Project

The Ken Betwa Link project is the first project for river interlinking under the National Perspective Plan. It calls for water to be transferred from the Ken river to the Betwa river, both the rivers are tributaries of the larger Yamuna river. The Ken-Betwa Link Canal will be 221 kilometres long and will have a 2-kilometre tunnel in the middle. The project is expected to supply drinking water to around 62 lakh people and create 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar electricity, according to the Jal Shakti Ministry. The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh signed an MoU to implement the Ken-Betwa Link Project on March 22, 2021.



Image: PTI