BJP Asks MPs To Explain Budget 2022-23 To Its Constituents On Feb 5 & 6: Sources

After PM Modi's lengthy Budget explainer to party workers, the saffron party has asked its MPs to explain the Budget 2022-23 to their constituents on February 5 and 6, report sources on Thursday. PM Modi highlighted the features of the Budget benefitting the poor, middle class and youth. Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget (2022-23) in Lok Sabha, generating mixed reactions.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' at a BJP event, explaining that post-Covid, the possibility of a new world order is emerging and the initial indicators of it are already visible. Leaving aside the political angle, the budget has been welcomed from all quarters, Modi said. Modi also said migration from border villages is not good for national security and the budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border.

"People, globally, want to see an empowered and strong India. It is imperative for us that we take our country forward at a rapid pace and strengthen it across several sectors. It is very important that India not only becomes self-reliant but also that a modern India is built on the foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. This Budget focuses on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth, he said adding that his government is working on the saturation of basic facilities," said PM Modi.

Delivering her shortest (91-minute) Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures - Kisan drones, an RBI crypto coin, tax on digital assets, rollout of 5G spectrum, river linking, infrastructure push, E-passports, Defence manufacturing. Promising LIC privatisation soon, Sitharaman also expanded MSMEs allocation by Rs 6000 crores, allocation of Rs 1500 crores to north-eastern states, e-passports by 2022-23, expanded allocations to tap water connections, Housing schemes, new SEZ act, National Tele-Mental health program, Rs 19,500 cr allotment for solar modules, 100% post offices linked to banks. The FM also did not hike income taxes, reduced tax deduction limit, hiked tax incentives for startups, delayed updated tax returns. The Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget will provide a blueprint for 'Amrutkaal' (2022-2047) as India progresses to 100th year of Independence.

Waves of disappointment were expressed by Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, K Chandrashekara Rao, Tejashwi Yadav to name a few. Banerjee alled the annual exercise an attempt at a 'Pegasus Spin' and highlighted an absence of specific handouts perhaps in terms of income tax cuts. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi termed it a 'zero-sum', which in game theory alludes to a scenario where one person's gain is another's loss and KCR called it a 'Golmaal Budget'. Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria termed it 'anti-poor, anti-Middle class, anti-Women & anti-farmer'.