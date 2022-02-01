‘Blueprint Budget With Nice Touch Of Green’:Experts Welcome India’s Energy Transition Goal

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday saw India's commitment to become a a net zero Co2 emitting country by 2070. With a number of incentives for energy transition and chemical-free farming, the country has put climate action as one of the priorities going forward.

Referring to Sunrise Opportunities, the Finance Minister said, "Artificial Intelligence, Geospatial Systems and Drones, Semiconductor and its eco-system, Space Economy, Genomics and Pharmaceuticals, Green Energy, and Clean Mobility Systems have immense potential to assist sustainable development at scale and modernise the country. They provide employment opportunities for youth, and make Indian industry more efficient and competitive."

To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for manufacture of high efficiency modules, with priority to fully integrated manufacturing units from polysilicon to solar PV modules, will also be made.

As a part of the government’s overall market borrowings in 2022-23, sovereign Green Bonds will be issued for mobilizing resources for green infrastructure. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.

The budget also proposes that 5-7% of biomass pellets will be co-fired in thermal plants resulting in carbon dioxide savings of 38 mmt annually, providing an extra source of income to farmers, increasing job opportunities for the locals, and preventing stubble burning in agricultural fields.

Industry experts welcome Climate Action initiatives

"Following India's Net Zero commitment articulated at the COP26 summit, this year's Union Budget speech rightly focuses on the key themes of energy transition and climate action. The announcement of the setting up of four pilot projects for coal gasification and conversion of coal into chemicals highlights the country's stance that there should be mindful utilisation of resources", Vinaya Varma, MD, mjunction services limited said.

Essar Capital Director, Prashant Ruia terms it “a blueprint budget with a nice touch of green". "A massive hike in public investment will be the booster dose to restart corporate investments. The infrastructure allocation with a focus on technology will generate employment & help transform tomorrow", he adds.

“The Union Budget 2022 is a welcome move and continues to provide impetus for growth especially in the energy and power sector. Two of the four pillars of development by the government include energy transition and climate action, which are extremely important for the sustainable progress of the economy. The low carbon development strategy shows the strong commitment of the Government towards a greener future," says Essar Power CEO, Kush S.

The allocation of Rs.1400 cr towards hydro and solar projects is in line with the governments ambitious vision of increasing the renewables installed capacity by 280 GW by 2030. The additional allocation of Rs. 19,500 cr for PLI incentives in solar module manufacturing and conversion of coal into chemicals, are bold steps taken by the our government in anticipation of the shift in the energy sector with a strong focus on ESG and renewables going forward. Also, the move to frame a battery swapping policy for EV charging stations and to issue sovereign green bonds for funding green infrastructure will provide a big boost to the economy by reducing carbon intensity and will lead to positive environmental and climate effects,” he added.