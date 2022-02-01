Budget 2022: 100% Post Offices To Come On Core Banking, 75 Digital Units Announced By FM

Hundred percent of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system, enabling financial inclusion in rural areas, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her Budget presentation on Tuesday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022 before the Parliament, Sitharaman underlined that the interlinking of banks and post offices would be beneficial for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas and would allow them to access their accounts through mobile, ATM, and net banking.

Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank.

"In 2022, 100% of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system enabling financial inclusion and access of accounts through mobile, ATM, net banking and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and banking accounts. This would be beneficial for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas, enabling interoperability and financial inclusion," said the Finance Minister.

'75 digital banking units to be set up': Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman also revealed that to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, 75 digital banking units would be set up across 75 districts in the country. "In recent years, digital banking, payments, and fintech innovations have grown at a rapid pace in our country. The government is encouraging these sectors to secure digital banking reaches every corner of the country. To mark 75 years of independence, it is proposed to set up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country by scheduled commercial banks," she said.

"Financial support for digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous budget will continue, there will also be a focus to promote the use of payment platforms that are economical and payment friendly," Sitharaman added.