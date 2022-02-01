Budget 2022 A Blueprint For India At 100, Middle-class Ecosystem In Focus: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022-23 saying that it seeks to lay the foundation and blueprint to steer the economy over the 'Amrit Kaal', i.e the next 25 years leading up to India at 100.

"I present the budget for the year 2022-23. At the outset, I want to take a moment to express my empathy to those who had to face the adverse effects of the pandemic. The overall sharp rebound and recovery of the economy are reflective of our country's strong resilience. India's economic growth this year is estimated the 9.2% highest among all large economies," said Sitharaman.

"I recognize we are in the midst of a large Omicron wave with high incidents but milder symptoms. Further, the speed and coverage of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. With an accelerated improvement of health infra in the last 2 years, we are in a strong position to withstand challenges. I am confident with sabka prayaas we will continue our journey with strong growth," she added.

'Budget 2022 a blueprint for India at 100'

The Finance Minister underlined that this year, India was marking the 'Azadi ka Amritmahatosav' and was entering the 'Amrit Kaal' - the 25-year period leading up to India at 100.

"Prime Minister in his independence day address had shared his vision for India at 100 by achieving certain goals, during Amrit Kaal, our government aims to attain these visions," she said, listing them down as-

Complementing macro-economic level growth focus, with microeconomic level all-inclusive welfare focus. Promoting digital economy and fintech Tech-enabled development Energy transition Climate action Relying on virtuous cycle relying on private investment, with public cap investment

Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted that since 2014, the Modi government's focus had been on the empowerment of citizens, especially the poor and marginalized, with programs focusing on housing, electricity, cooking gas, and access to water.

"We also have programs for financial inclusion and direct benefit transfers. Our government constantly strives to provide the necessary ecosystem for the middle classes to make use of the opportunities they so desire. This budget seeks to lay the foundation and blueprint to steer the economy over the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100," she said.