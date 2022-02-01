Budget 2022: Assam Chamber Of Commerce Chief Hails Initiatives For MSMEs & North East

Welcoming the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, Assam Chamber of Commerce president Sanjive Narain hailed initiatives taken for MSMEs and the North East. He also welcomed the capital expenditure of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, stating that the share that Northeast and Assam will be substantial.

"We welcome the announcement of the opening of 200 TV channels for education. We also welcome the Gati Shakti programme that the honourable Prime Minister has taken for North East. We believe that with this the development of North East will take place at a faster mode," Narain said, adding, "The capital expenditure of Rs 7.5 lakh crore is also a very good initiative and we believe the share that we will get in Assam and entire North East will be substantial out of this amount, which will help in the development of the state and the North East as a whole."

Sanjive Narain lauds inclusion of mental health in Budget 2022

Narain also lauded the addition of mental health in this year's budget. "The mental health which has been included in the Budget is very good. This subject was never taken in any budget and we all know what this COVID pandemic has done to the people of the country," Narain added.

He, however, said that the people of Assam would have loved it if there were some provisions on climate change. "We would have loved to have some provisions on climate change in the Budget. The impact of climate change can be seen on the tea gardens of this region and Assam is the biggest producer of tea," Narain said. It should be mentioned here that the Centre, in its Union Budget 2022, has allocated substantial funds for climate action.

"The risks of climate change are the strongest negative externalities that affect India and other countries. As Hon’ble Prime Minister said at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last November, “what is needed today is mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption.” The low carbon development strategy as enunciated in the ‘panchamrit’ that he announced is an important reflection of our government’s strong commitment towards sustainable development," Finance Minister Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

"To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of 19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive for manufacture of high-efficiency modules, with priority to fully integrated manufacturing units from polysilicon to solar PV modules, will be made," she informed.

Union Budget 2022

Union Finance Minister on Tuesday unveiled the 2022-23 Budget in Lok Sabha. The Finance Minister announced a slew of measures- digital rupee, tax on virtual assets, river linking, rollout of 5g spectrum, E-passports, defence manufacturing, battery swapping for EV among others.

For MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), the government extended the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) till March next year. "ECLGS has provided the much-needed additional credit to more than 130 lakh MSMEs. This has helped them mitigate the worst impact of the pandemic," Sitharaman said

Revealing the energy transition plans, the Finance Minister said that this Budget proposes several near-term and long-term actions targeting sustainable development. Sitharaman announced allocation for increased domestic manufacturing of solar photovoltaic panels, prompting higher use of public transport and shift to electric vehicles in urban areas, use of biomass pellets in coal-fired thermal plants and green bonds.