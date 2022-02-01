Budget 2022: Bharati Enterprises MD Lauds FM For 'path-breaking Long Term Initiatives'

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Enterprises, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, on Tuesday, spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and shared his opinion on the Union Budget 2022-23. He said that the government is focusing on supporting the startup ecosystem and ramping up space technology.

"I want to congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman for the simple reason that there are path-breaking long term initiatives announced which will not only ensure, we celebrate 75 years of independence, but in the next 25 years, the vision which Prime Minister gave is clearly reflected in the Budget," Mittal said.

"Connecting 1.5 lakh post offices to core banking infrastructure is clearly what I think is a great idea rather than rolling out physical branches," he said while praising the Centre's announcement on Digital Rupee.

When asked about thrush areas being very different in the 2022-23 Budget, Mittal said, "I will call out two areas - one is agriculture and another is MSME. While agriculture did well last year growing at 3.9%. I think the huge outlet on MSP public procurement will give great comfort to the farmers."

'Huge focus on startup ecosystem'

On the government's decision to extend tax benefits for startups, the Bharati Enterprises MD said that the Centre has put a huge focus on supporting the startup ecosystem and ramping up space technology.

"When we talk about 47 startups in the space sector, I think the space programme is another one which Prime Minister himself is heading. I think it will ensure that the nook and corner of our country is connected. Natural disasters can be taken care of. Finance Minister spoke about Nari Shakti mission and also addressed mental health issues," Mittal said.

Union Budget 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Centre's 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday. The FM announced a slew of measures- crypto coins, the rollout of 5g spectrum, tax on virtual digital assets, river linking, e-passports, infrastructure boost, tap water allocation, defence manufacturing, battery swapping policy for EV among others.

The FM informed that 163 lakh farmers have received Rs 2.73 lakh crores in direct payments from the 2021-22 crop procurement by the Central government. She also announced the government's support to millet production & branding, Kisan drones for land assessment and spraying pesticides, chemical-free farming and NABARD loans to Agri startups.