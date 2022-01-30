Budget 2022: Centre To Offer Tax Relief, Raise Deduction Limits? Here's What To Expect

Hit by COVID-induced slump in growth and jobs, taxpayers in India expect a tax break or no additional taxes on them in this year's Union Budget. As per market experts, taxpayers expect the Centre to maintain the zero income tax bracket at Rs 5 lakhs and raise the standard deduction limit to Rs 1 lakh. Taxpayers also expect relief in investments like home loans, insurance, property tax etc. The Union Budget will be presented on February 2 in a paperless format by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Parliament session will be held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.

Budget 2022: What to expect for tax payers

In Union Budget 2021-22, FM Sitharaman maintained the two tax regimes offering taxpayers to forego all deductions and switch to a new tax regime with higher tax cuts or remain in the old regime with same deductions. Taxpayers expect the Centre to maintain the same tax slabs while raising the standard deduction to Rs 1 lakh, as per market analysts. Similarly, experts hope that the Centre will increase limits on tax exemptions related to investments (section 80 C) from Rs 1 lakh to 3 lakhs, offering relief to the cash-starved middle class.

Other expectations from the Union Budget include a deduction in insurance premiums, no additional taxation on NRIs. Analysts expect the Centre to continue its tax breaks from 2021-22 like - exemptions to senior citizens with only pension and interest as incomes, tax holiday on affordable housing projects, faster dispute resolution, exemptions from audits to accounts which carry 95% transactions digitally upto Rs 10 crores, exemptions to small trusts whose income don't exceed Rs 5 crores annually.

Apart from income tax, experts expect Sitharaman to clearly state the tax structure under which incomes in cryptocurrencies will be regulated. Moreover, experts seek clarification from the Centre, if cryptocurrency transactions must be reported in companies/individuals' financial transactions. The Centre may also task the regulatory body Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to regulate the transactions of cryptocurrency, trade, sale, purchase of the cryptocurrencies sanctioned by the Centre. Crypto investors also expect Centre or Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to elaborate on its plan to introduce Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Union Budget 2022

Centre forwent the traditional Halwa Ceremony due to the ongoing COVID spread, opting to provide sweets to the core staff who are due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces. Moreover, the udget will be presented in paperless form, and the document will be made available to the Members of the Parliament and the general public alike, at one place - Union Government Budget App. The Finance minister will present the Union Budget on February 1 at 11 AM in the Parliament.