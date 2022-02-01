Budget 2022: Climate Change Addressed; 4 Projects To Be Devised For Coal Gasification

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 while providing an insight into the boost for the country's energy sector. From solar power to battery manufacturing, the Finance Ministery elucidated numerous objectives to develop the energy transition.

In view of ascending concerns over climate change globally and the need to redress qualms, FM Sitharaman laid down the Centre's aim to place focus on the growth of renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and data centres while enabling energy transition in the power and chemical sectors.

Energy transition in power and chemical sectors; gasification of coal energy

Under PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' scheme, the government is set to devise "4 pilot projects for coal gasification and the conversion of coal into chemicals required for the industries" to evolve "technical and financial" viability. Agro and private forestry will be promoted, the Finance Minister stated.

Aligning with the country's global commitment to combatting climate change and domestic manufacturing of clean energy, the FM said, "In order to support domestic manufacturing of solar panels for meeting the target of 280 GW of installed solar capacity the target of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, Rs 19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for high-efficiency modules with priority to fully integrated units will be made in 2022-23."

India's clean energy objectives laid down in Budget 2022

Interestingly, Nirmala Sitharaman laid down the country's battery swapping policy in a bid to set up charging stations at scale with private companies, while land resources will be provided for the purpose. Amounting to endeavour towards clean energy, the Finance Minister stated the redressal to air pollution and stubble burning. The Centre is set to grant support to 5-7% biomass pallets in coal-based thermal power plants.

In large commercial buildings, the Finance Minister said that energy will be optimised and saved by four pilot projects and coal-gasification while coal to chemical technology will be devised. Further, Budget 2022 provided green bonds for resources used for developing sustainable infrastructure projects in the public sector.

"The strategy opens up a huge employment opportunity and will take the country on a sustainable path", FM Sitharaman said in her speech.

Speaking on climate change, she said "The risks of climate change are the strongest negative externalities that affect India and other countries".