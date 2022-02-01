Last Updated:

Budget 2022: Congress Slams Govt's Move To Tax Digital Assets; 'Cryptocurrency Now Legal?'

For cryptocurrency, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30% tax on income earned on digital transfers, Congress has raised questions on same.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Raising questions over Union Budget 2022, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to answer whether Cryptocurrency is now legal. In his statement, the Congress leader raised the mentioned question while marking that tax has been imposed on cryptocurrency but crypto bill has not been issued by the government.

To regulate cryptocurrency, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, under Union Budget 2022, announced a 30% tax on income earned on the transfer of virtual digital assets.

Surjewala raised the following questions regarding cryptocurrency:

  • What about its regulator?
  • What about regulation of Crypto Exchanges?
  • What about investor protection?

Congress describes Union Budget 2022 as 'betrayal of India's salaried class and middle class'

The Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson further said that the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.

'Nothing Budget' says Congress

In a tweet, Randeep Surjewala pointed out 7 points where he claimed in Hindi that the budget proved to be 'nothing'. 

  • The pocket of the poor is empty, nothing
  • Empty pocket of the employed, nothing
  • The pockets of the middle class are empty, nothing
  • Farmer's pocket empty, nothing
  • The hope of the youth is broken, nothing
  • To increase consumption, nothing
  • Promotion of small industry, nothing

'Modi govt on a destructive path,' says Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Speaking on the climate action decisions taken by the Centre, the Congress leader said that river-linking projects will be 'ecologically disastrous'. 

'Budget focused on interests of big business friends of PM Modi' 

A few minutes after the Union Budget was announced, the criticising comments from Congress leaders poured in with Gaurav Gogoi's scathing attack stating that the budget would leave the 'largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts'.

'Budget 2022-23 - Insipid, Unimaginative, Uninspiring, Unrealistic, Unimplementable,' said another grand-old party leader Manish Tewari.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also criticised the Union Budget, calling it visionless, impactless, and reliefless. Going a step further, Shergill said that the Finance Minister has adopted a 'zero relief' policy for the salaried and the middle-class people. 

