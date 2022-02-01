Budget 2022: Congress Slams Govt's Move To Tax Digital Assets; 'Cryptocurrency Now Legal?'

Raising questions over Union Budget 2022, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to answer whether Cryptocurrency is now legal. In his statement, the Congress leader raised the mentioned question while marking that tax has been imposed on cryptocurrency but crypto bill has not been issued by the government.

To regulate cryptocurrency, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, under Union Budget 2022, announced a 30% tax on income earned on the transfer of virtual digital assets.

Surjewala raised the following questions regarding cryptocurrency:

Congress describes Union Budget 2022 as 'betrayal of India's salaried class and middle class'

The Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson further said that the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.

India’s Salaried Class & Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation.



FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures.



This is a betrayal of India’s Salaries Class & Middle Class.#Budget2022 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 1, 2022

'Nothing Budget' says Congress

In a tweet, Randeep Surjewala pointed out 7 points where he claimed in Hindi that the budget proved to be 'nothing'.

The pocket of the poor is empty, nothing

Empty pocket of the employed, nothing

The pockets of the middle class are empty, nothing

Farmer's pocket empty, nothing

The hope of the youth is broken, nothing

To increase consumption, nothing

Promotion of small industry, nothing

'Modi govt on a destructive path,' says Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Speaking on the climate action decisions taken by the Centre, the Congress leader said that river-linking projects will be 'ecologically disastrous'.

On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 1, 2022

'Budget focused on interests of big business friends of PM Modi'

A few minutes after the Union Budget was announced, the criticising comments from Congress leaders poured in with Gaurav Gogoi's scathing attack stating that the budget would leave the 'largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts'.

The budget has focused on interests of big business friends of PM Modi. It has not tackled the problems of unemployment and inflation. This budget will only increase the inequality and leave the largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 1, 2022

'Budget 2022-23 - Insipid, Unimaginative, Uninspiring, Unrealistic, Unimplementable,' said another grand-old party leader Manish Tewari.

Budget 2022-23



Insipid



Unimaginative



Uninspiring



Unrealistic



Unimplementable — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 1, 2022

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also criticised the Union Budget, calling it visionless, impactless, and reliefless. Going a step further, Shergill said that the Finance Minister has adopted a 'zero relief' policy for the salaried and the middle-class people.