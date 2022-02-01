Budget 2022: 'Congress Unhappy Because Govt Didn't Increase Taxes,' Says G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy responded to criticism over the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, saying that the Opposition is unhappy because the Centre did not burden the citizens with taxes.

Speaking to Republic after the adjournment of the Budget session, the senior BJP leader said, "It is a progressive budget that will generate employment and empower manufacturing. It is dedicated to the villagers, the poor and will also benefit the northeast region. The budget will provide better road, rail, and air connectivity to the northeastern states."

When asked about the Opposition's reaction to the budget, which dubbed it as 'visionless' and 'anti-people,' G Kishan Reddy said, "They are upset because we did not increase the tax, not did we impose new taxes on the citizens. instead, we reduced GST charges in some places, which has irked the Opposition. Parties like Congress and TMC become happy when citizens are burdened with taxes. But the common man is happy because the budget was formed through perspective."

Key features of Union Budget 2022

Earlier today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on four priorities- PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition, and climate action. PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, completion of 25,000km national highways in 2022-23, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, and the National Ropeways Development Plan.

On the direct taxation front, the Union Finance Minister proposed a provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax, tax relief for persons with disability, and extension of tax incentives for start-ups. Perceived as a bid to regulate cryptocurrency, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30% tax on income earned on the transfer of virtual digital assets.

'Govt betrayed salaried & middle-class': Opposition

However, the Opposition criticized the Centre, saying that the Budget did not support the common man in any way. The Congress accused Finance Minister Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country's salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee said the government was 'lost in big words, signifying nothing but a Pegasus spin budget.'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also said that the Budget introduced by the Centre has put SC, ST, BC, Minorities, the farming community, the poor, hereditary professions, and employees to unhappiness and utter disappointment.