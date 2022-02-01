Budget 2022: Delhi Police Says Allocation Upped By Rs 1701.03 Crore For Ongoing Year

The Delhi Police released a statement after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1. As per the statement, the Delhi Police has been allocated a total budget of Rs 10355.29 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal year. For the ongoing year, it has got an additional allocation of Rs 1701.03 crore in comparison to last year's budget. In the statement, the Delhi Police provided a complete breakdown of the budget's allocation.

The Delhi Police stated that Rs 9808.39 crore has been allotted for establishment-related expenditure. Meanwhile, Rs 287 crore will be incurred under Capital Section for the installation of CCTV security surveillance systems across the city. Besides, it will also be used for the procurement of several advanced types of equipment, upgradation of communication systems like Cyber Highway and Digital Trunking Radio System, implementation of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), as well as for the induction of various types of vehicles for police, the statement said.

Under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, Rs 259 crore will be spent solely on police infrastructure, including the construction of office buildings, residential buildings, and the management and maintenance of the new police headquarters building, the statement added. Finance Minister Sitharaman stated that 68% of capital for the defence sector would be earmarked for the local industry. She stated that a programme worth Rs 6,000 crore to rate the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be implemented over five years, with an additional credit cover of Rs 2 lakh crore for MSMEs and a one-year extension of duty relief on steel scrap MSMEs.

Govt is committed to promoting self-reliance in the defence sector: FM

During the presentation of the budget, the Finance Minister stated that the government is committed to reducing imports and promoting self-reliance in the defence industry. Sitharaman also stated that 5% of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund would be allocated to research and development and technology upgrades. She went on to say that contracts for the installation of optical fibre networks in all villages under BharatNet will be granted under PPP mode.

Image: ANI/Lok Sabha