Hailing the Union Budget 2022, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said that this will take India to development. Reacting to the Budget announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the BJP leader said that India's GDP growth rate is at 9.2% while the economy is growing swiftly. Devendra Fadnavis also thanked the Finance Minister for the Budget 2022 decisions.

Former Maharashtra CM hails Centre over Budget announcement:

"This Budget will take India to the development. Our GDP growth rate is at 9.2% our economy is growing in a fast way. The budget is very balanced. This is the Budget that will make India more self-reliant and stronger. Thank you very much PM Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman ji," said Fadnavis in a statement.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Budget 2022

The Union Minister stressed the implementation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the arena of Armed Forces.

"Our government is committed to reducing imports and promoting Aatmanirbharta in the Armed Forces," she said.

68% of the capital procurement budget will be earmarked for domestic industries for 2022-23, up from 58% in 2021-22.

Defence R&D will be opened up for industries, start-ups and academia with 25 per cent of the R&D budget earmarked.

Private industry will be encouraged to take up the design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organisations through the SPB model.

An independent modal umbrella body will be set up for wide-ranging testing and certification requirements.

Additional major takeaways from the Budget:

100 PM Gati Shakti terminals to be set up in next three years

Virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30% and 1 % TDS on transfer of virtual digital assets

Tax incentives for startups to be incorporated until March 31, 2023

Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance to states to be provided in 2022-23 to catalyse investments

The economy has shown resilience to come out of COVID-19 pandemic, we need to sustain the level of growth

International arbitration centre will be set up in GIFT city to provide faster dispute resolution

2,000 km of rail network to be brought under indigenous technology KAWACH for safety and capacity augmentation

E-passport with the embedded chip will be rolled out

Next phase of ease of doing business, ease of living to be launched

80 lakh affordable houses will be completed at Rs 44,000 Cr under PM Awas Yojna in 2022-23

A new scheme called PM Development Initiative for North East to be launched

400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better Energy Efficiency and passenger riding experience to be manufactured in next three years.

Image: ANI, PTI