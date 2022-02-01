Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled another pandemic Budget on the floor of the Parliament on Tuesday. The consolidated Budget that had categorically looked into the needs of several sectors had very little for the Health & Pharma sector, opined Medanta Hospital Managing Director Dr Naresh Trehan, who had larger expectations from the Union government.

Taking cognisance of the harsh impact of the two relentless years of the COVID pandemic on the mental health of the citizens, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced measures to bring ‘mental health’ into the mainstream and to increase people’s access to required infrastructure and support. Lauding the launch of the 'National Tele Mental Health' program, Dr Trehan stated that it will help people to deal with pandemic-induced stress and mental health problems.

"The issue addressed in the Budget was the mental health problem. It is true that in the pandemic, a lot of people have suffered at that, then a mechanism for mental health will definitely help," he added.

Besides, Dr Naresh Trehan, who is also the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council on Healthcare lauded the government for accommodating the upscaling of the skilled manpower to assist in the healthcare sector. He also commended the Finance Ministry for launching the ‘National Health Registry,’ which will significantly revolutionise the access to health infrastructure.

"Skilling is getting intensified which is good because we need a lot of skilled manpower to assist with the healthcare delivery system. The second thing is the National Health Registry, which also provides a full platform for everybody to be able to network and to know what the state of our infrastructure is, what is the ability of the health care, that will help a lot," Trehan said.

'Very less for health sector in Budget 2022 ': Medanta MD Dr. Trehan

On the other hand, Dr Trehan expressed his disappointment and opined that the government had given very little space to the Health sector in the annual financial allocation and suggested that more measures should have been announced to strengthen the health infrastructure for the future.

"But beyond that, none of the other issues were addressed in this Budget. If you look at the Budget, there is a very little mention of health care in the Budget, it occupies very little attention. Finance Minister mentioned that we have a robust health system since we survived the pandemic. It has become strong and all that is true, but the question is that is it future-ready?" he added. "What is required? a robust infrastructure is required. It needs to be advanced and it needs to be renewed. We need high care tertiary hospitals to deal with pandemics like these. At some level, the smaller hospitals can handle the caseload. But you saw what happened in the second wave. The point is that we need to be able to advance the metro hospitals. We need financing at the national level. We need to expand new technologies and research," Medanta Hospitals MD stated.

What was announced for the Health sector in Union Budget 2022?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced to roll out an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem. "It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities," she had informed.

Recognising that the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, “To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health program will be launched.”

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI, Unsplash