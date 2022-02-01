Budget 2022: Experts Seek Tax Slab In Business Sector, Predict ₹35 Lakh Crore GDP Increase

With a positive mindset ahead of Union Budget 2022, Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Arin Capital Partner, in discussion with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, predicted that India's GDP this year will increase by Rs 35 lakh crore.

While speaking on the panel along with experts including FICCI's Arun T Ramchandani, CII's B Thiagarajan, Niranjan Hiranandani, NARDECO & Senior VP ASSOCHAM Vice-Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Kent RO Mahesh Gupta and others, Mohandas Pai added that the corporate profits every year have been higher including this current quarter.

'Unprecedented growth, Unprecedented upside,' said Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Arin Capital Partner

"First time in 10 years, the Government tax revenues will exceed budget by 18 to 22%. The budget might reach 26 to 27 lakh crores of taxes, we are seeing an upsurge in economic activities and you will be surprised to know that right from September 2020 the corporate profits every year have been higher and higher including this current quarter and this year Parliamentaers passed a spending bill for 3.23 lakh crores in the last session because there is enough money in the budget, there are enough taxes coming in and for all those pointing fingers at India here is news - this year, our GDP will increase by Rs 35 lakh crores from 197 lakh crores to 232 lakh crores, 466 billion dollars next year if it grows by 13%, and that will be an unprecedented growth, unprecedented upside," mentioned Mohandas Pai.

Meanwhile, Niranjan Hiranandani opined that more disinvestment & privatisation investments need to be pumped into roads, railways to improve GDP and go double-digit. He also added that penal individual tax at 42% needs to be rationalised.

The expert further continued that the GDPR should go beyond 10% for India to reach a $5 trillion economy with gentle fiscal consolidation. Hiranandani further said that impetus to housing and infrastructure with cascading effect on employment generation is expected from the government.

'Different kind of tax slab needed for individuals'

Speaking further on the tax slab, Pai opined that there is under-reporting of income in the business sector and the solution for this was tax slab.

"The corporate sector has got a tax rate of 25% this time, I think they should get along with their jobs and not ask for because the most important thing for the corporate sector is lower interest rate and you will have that if the government does not borrow more and reduces borrowing. For individuals, we need a different kind of tax slab. From 0-5 lakh no tax, 5-10 lakh 10% and so on. In the business sector, there is under-reporting of income primarily because of high tax rates so if it is lowered then it will help," continued Mohandas Pai.

The other panellists in the discussion included Century Ply Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka, Hindustan Unilever Limited CMD Sanjeev Mehta, Political Analyst & Lawyer M. R. Venkatesh, Prof PK Basu and Suhel Seth.

Collectively, the experts emphasised on subjects including a boost to consumption, focus on health & infrastructure, spending money smartly, and standard deduction of taxes.