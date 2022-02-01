Budget 2022: FM Announces 2022 5G Auction & Rollout In 2023; 100% Rural Optical Fiber Link

In a massive announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, said that the 5G Telecom spectrum auction will be held in 2022 and the network will be rolled out in 2023, in her 4th Union Budget speech. Moreover, FM Sitharaman stated that all villages in India will be connected via optic fibres by 2025 to enable affordable broadband. The Union Budget (2022-23) aims to provide a blueprint for 'Amrutkaal' (2022-2047) as India progresses to 100th year of Independence.

FM announces 5G spectrum rollout

"5G technologies provide growth opportunities. Hence, required spectrum auctions to be held in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23, by private telecom providers. A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong 5G ecosystem as part of the Product-linked investment (PLI) scheme. To enable affordable broadband services, contracts for laying optical fibres in all villages will be awarded through the Bharat Net project in 2022-23. Completion is expected in 2025," said Sitharaman.

In the Economic Survey (2021-22), the Centre listed its Telecom reforms like - regulatory framework to keep service access at reasonable prices, growth in total telephone subscriber base, steady increase in internet subscribers, and broadband connections. Number of mobile towers has risen to 6.93 lakhs towers in December 2021 and 5.46 lakh km optical fibre cable (OFC) has been laid connecting a total of 1.73 lakh Gram Panchayats while 1.59 lakh Gram Panchayats are service-ready on OFC, as of September 27, 2021.

5G spectrum rollout

The 5G spectrum auction was initially planned for 2021, but was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is scheduled to be held in April-May 2022. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has awarded spectrum to the main telcos (Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea) for six months to conduct 5G trials. The launch of 5G network comes months after Centre got 35.8 pc stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea.

Recent 5G trials held by Reliance Jio have shown that Reliance Jio 5G is about eight times more than the download speed on the 4G network. Similarly, the upload speed on Reliance Jio's 5G network is about 15 times faster than that on the 4G network of the same provider. The pilot test was conducted on a server based in Mumbai.

However, in the US, US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned the government that “5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway”. This led to cancellation of many Air India flights on Delhi-JFK-Delhi, Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi, Delhi-Chicago-Delhi and Mumbai-Newark-Mumbai routes. Many other airlines too have voicd similar concerns.