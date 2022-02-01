Budget 2022: FM Announces Kisan Drones, Agri-loans; Says '2.73 Lakh Cr Paid To Farmers'

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Presenting her fourth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, stated that 163 lakh farmers have received Rs 2.73 lakh crores in direct payments for the 2021-22 crop procurement by the Centre. FM Sitharaman also announced govt's support to millet production & branding, Kisan drones for land assessment, chemical-free farming along Ganga, NABARD loans to agri-startups. The Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget will provide a blueprint for 'Amrutkaal' (2022-2047) as India progresses to 100th year of Independence.
#BudgetWithArnab | Use of Kisan drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients; states will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agro universities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman— Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022
Watch #LIVE: https://t.co/kFHSHVbnMN pic.twitter.com/sHwMxd3Dsy
The Finance Minister's announcement comes a day after Sanyukt Kisan Morcha observed January 31 as the 'Day of Betrayal' or 'Vishvasghat Diwas' for not fulfilling their promises made earlier to the farm leaders. SKM has issued a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind stating that none of their promises like MSP guarantee law, rollback of cases against farmers and ex-gratia payment to 700 farmers who died in the year-long protests. The SKM has also stated incomplete investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, warning to restart their agitation if promises are not fulfilled.
After a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM odi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure. Centre has given a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Parliament passed bill for the repeal of the farm laws on Nov 29.