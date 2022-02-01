Budget 2022: FM Announces Kisan Drones, Agri-loans; Says '2.73 Lakh Cr Paid To Farmers'

Presenting her fourth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, stated that 163 lakh farmers have received Rs 2.73 lakh crores in direct payments for the 2021-22 crop procurement by the Centre. FM Sitharaman also announced govt's support to millet production & branding, Kisan drones for land assessment, chemical-free farming along Ganga, NABARD loans to agri-startups. The Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget will provide a blueprint for 'Amrutkaal' (2022-2047) as India progresses to 100th year of Independence.

FM's announcements for farmers

Procurement of Rabi and Kharif crops in 2021-22 will cover 1208 lakh MT of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers. Rs 2.73 lakh crores will be directly paid for MSP value to farmers' accounts.

Chemical-free natural farming to be promoted on farmers' land in 5 km wide corridors along the river Ganga

2023 is the year of millets - Centre will support branding of millet products nationally and internationally

Rationalised and comprehensive scheme for production of oilseeds

Kisan drones for crop assessment, spraying of insecticides, assessing land records

States to revise syllabi in agriculture universities to meet needs of natural, zero-budget & organic farming, modern-day agriculture

NABARD to help agri-startups to in agriculture & rural enterprises for farm produce value chain

Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs

Thermal power plant upgradations for farmers, Agri sector via biogas firing - to stop stubble burning

Additional support to farmers to those who want to take up agro-forestry

#BudgetWithArnab | Use of Kisan drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients; states will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agro universities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman



Watch #LIVE: https://t.co/kFHSHVbnMN pic.twitter.com/sHwMxd3Dsy — Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022

The Finance Minister's announcement comes a day after Sanyukt Kisan Morcha observed January 31 as the 'Day of Betrayal' or 'Vishvasghat Diwas' for not fulfilling their promises made earlier to the farm leaders. SKM has issued a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind stating that none of their promises like MSP guarantee law, rollback of cases against farmers and ex-gratia payment to 700 farmers who died in the year-long protests. The SKM has also stated incomplete investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, warning to restart their agitation if promises are not fulfilled.

Centre rollbacks 3 Farm Laws

After a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM odi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure. Centre has given a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Parliament passed bill for the repeal of the farm laws on Nov 29.