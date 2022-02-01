Budget 2022: FM Counters 'what's There For Middle Class' Jibe, Lists Measures

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday strongly countered the Opposition's allegations that 'middle-class' had been ignored in Budget 2022-23, asserting that several schemes had been introduced in their favour. Listing down measures for MSMEs, housing schemes, farmers, etc, Sitharaman asked if these segments did not entail the middle class.

"It's not one segment. Doesn't farmers, MSMEs, affordable homes have a middle-class segment? We have introduced relief measures for them. What does middle-class mean? Schemes introduced for middle-class farmers, affordable homes will benefit the middle class, people investing in the stock market are benefitting, they are middle class too," said the Finance Minister.

"This budget in every aspect is a continuation of that agenda. I wish as the leader of the oldest party, Shri Rahul Gandhi please understand what is being said. On every one of the categories he has listed, I have mentioned where what benefits are there. I pity people who give quick responses. He has given a typical UP type of an answer, which is good enough for an MP that has run away from UP. There are times when you can give (tax rebates), other times it can not happen. I am sorry you have to wait but a lot has happened for the middle-class," she stressed.

#BudgetWithArnab | Schemes introduced for middle-class farmers; Affordable homes will benefit middle class, people investing in stock-market are benefitting, they are middle class too: FM Sitharaman responds to 'what's there for middle class' question https://t.co/E0frrVkbV7 pic.twitter.com/MM2U8qH9Vq — Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022

'Nothing for the middle class': Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2022

The Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday has been labelled as the 'Zero-sum budget' by Congress. Taking to Twitter, former party President Rahul Gandhi listed down all the communities and categories of people, who as per him, did not reap any benefit out of the budget.

M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!



Nothing for

- Salaried class

- Middle class

- The poor & deprived

- Youth

- Farmers

- MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

During her shortest Budget speech, Finance Minister announced no change in income tax slabs. She, however, said that IT Returns can now be revised for omission and mistake, including declared income not reported. The changes can be made till the end of the assessment year on payment of tax. In relief to investors, Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5% earlier. The Budget also proposed taxing virtual assets like crypto and NFTs- at 30%. Here are some other key announcements: