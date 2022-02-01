Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Uses Red 'Bahi Khata' Yet Again, Tablet Not Docs Inside

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried the 'Bahi Khata' to the Budget session of the Parliament once again, with a 'Made in India' tablet inside it instead of paper documents.

Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022 on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here is an understanding of the intricacies of the annual fiscal document. In her maiden budget presentation in 2019, FM Sitharaman ditched the 'budget briefcase', which is regarded as a remnant of the colonial era, and replaced it with 'Bahi Khata'. It is a ledger of accounts that businessmen, enterprises, traders and Indian households maintain to keep a tab of one's accounts.

Eventually, Bahi Khata led to the government's switch to a 'Made In India' tablet under PM Narendra Modi's endeavour to realise the objectives of 'Digital India'. Therefore, the projection of a self-reliant country was perceived, while the environmentalists remained pleased too. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to save trees and paper, the usage was commended across many spheres and stakeholders.

What is Bahi Khata used at Parliament's Budget session?

It is pertinent to note here that the etymology associated with the word 'budget' is the French word bougette, which literally means leather briefcase. Historically, budget document essentially includes papers related to revenue receipt and expenditure of the government.

Traditionally, the documents had been carried in a brown briefcase, which was a notable legacy of the British rule until 1947. The British budget noted the usage of 'Gladstone Box' until 1860 wherein they switched a red suitcase with Uween's emblem embossed on it.

In 1947, India's first Finance Minister, RK Shanmukham, carried a leather briefcase to present the Budget.

On the other hand, the country's traders and enterprises maintain their books of tally and account using bahi khata.The switch from briefcase to bahi khata was advanced during Nirmala Sitharaman's first and India's 89th Budget session. During the year 2019, the Finance Minister even clarified that the PM Modi-led government is not a 'suitcase-carrying government'.

"For Budget 2019, I did not carry a suitcase. We are not a suitcase-carrying government. A suitcase also denotes something else- suitcase taking and suitcase giving. PM Modi's government is not a suitcase government," Sitharaman had addressed the rationale behind the change in traditions, at the International Business Conference of Nagarathar in July 2019.

Union Budget Mobile App at Parliament

Interestingly, the Finance Minister has launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for a convenient reference and representation of the elaborate financial document by fellow Members of Parliament and the general public to access. The application detailed even for the general public is now presented using the simplest form of digital convenience, the Finance Ministry had stated.

The application does not only provide absolute access to the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Document i.e. the Budget, but also access to Demand for Grants and Financial Bill as provided in the Constitution.