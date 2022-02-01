Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman Announces E-Bill System At Centre; E-Passports To Be Rolled Out

In a big technology push, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2022-23, informed about the use of technology at facilitating governances. She said that every aspect of governance is getting tech infusion.

"To reduce the delay in payment, completely paperless online end-to-end ebill system to be launched which will be used by all Central ministries for their procurements," said Nirmala Sitharaman adding it will reduce delays in payments and increase transparency.

"The system will enable the suppliers and contractors to submit online their digitally signed e-bills and claims, and track the status from anywhere. To reduce indirect cost for suppliers and contractors, the use of surety bonds as a substitute of bank guarantee will be made accepted in government procurement."

E-passports, Kisan drones, digital university and more

For citizens, the Finance Minister said that e-passports with embedded chips will be rolled out. She added that the use of Kisan Drones would be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients.

For students, Nirmala Sitharaman said that a digital university will be set up, which can be accessed from anywhere in the country, to provide world-class quality education, with a personalised learning experience.

"University to be built on a network hub and spoke model, with the collaboration of best public universities," she said.

"Open platform for National Digital Health Ecosystem to be rolled out. Digital registries of Health providers, health facilities, unique Health IDs and consent framework, universal access to health facilities," the Union Minister stated.

Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over 'Amrit Kal' - the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100. She said that India's economic growth is estimated to be at 9.27%, which is the highest among all large economies.

Image: Sansad Tv