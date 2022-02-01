Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman Cites Mahabharata Verses; 'King Must Ensure People's Welfare'

While presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday quoted verses from Sanskrit epic Mahabharat. In what was Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest budget speech, the Finance Minister quoted from Shantiparva chapter (12th of 18) of the Mahabharata saying, “The king must make way for yogakshema".

"The king must make arrangements for the welfare of populists by abandoning laxities and governing the state on the lines of dharma. This includes collecting taxes that are consistent with dharma," said Nirmala Sitharaman while talking about the "Direct Tax" part of the Budget speech.

"There is an intent to bring more reforms to simplify the tax system, promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers, and reduce litigation. Some taxpayers may realize their committed omissions or mistakes in estimating their income for tax payment. To provide an opportunity to correct such errors, taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the end of the relevant assessment year. Instead of going through lengthy adjudication, with this proposal there will be a trust reposed in taxpayers and enable assess to declare income missed out earlier," she said.

Tax on co-operative societies, surcharges slashed

To provide a level playing field between co-operative societies and companies, the Union Budget 2022 proposed to reduce tax for co-operative societies to 15%.

"I also propose to reduce the surcharge on co-operative societies to be reduced from 12% to 7% for those who have income between Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore," Sitharaman said.

Relaxation in norms for insurance and payment of an annuity to differently-abled persons was announced in the Union Budget. The annuity and lumpsum received by parents or guardians attaining 60 years during the lifetime of the disabled person, will now be eligible for tax relief.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, tax incentives for startups were also announced. The Centre has proposed to extend the period of incorporation by 1 year up to March 31, 2023, for startups to avail tax incentives.

To level the playing field between central and state govt employees, the latter would now be eligible for tax deduction limit of 14%, an increase from 10%. This would help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the central govt employees.

I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition: FM Nirmala Sitharaman#Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/DHQvZsRyeN — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

In another significant decision, the Finance Minister announced that any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset will be taxed at the rate of 30%.

"No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30%. Gift of the virtual digital asset to be taxed upon the recipient," she said.