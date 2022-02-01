Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman Lays Out 4 Focus Points; 25-year Blueprint For Economic Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, laid out four focus points while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 at Parliament. The focus points are PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. She said that the budget will lay out the blueprint for the next 25 years.

"PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison. These engines are supported by the complementary roles of energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage and social infra," she said.

She added, "Projects in National infrastructure pipeline which pertain to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework Touchstone of the master plan will be world-class modern infra, logistics synergy among different modes of movement and location of projects."

"PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. She said that the National Highway network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. "Rs. 20,000 crore to be mobilized to complement public resources," FM Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said that this Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed during the presentation of Union Budget, adding that it is highest among all large economies.

She said that India's Azadi ka Amrit Utsav will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.