Budget 2022: From Capex Outlay To One Station One Product, Industry Experts Decode Budget

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman produced a detailed and comprehensive Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, several industry experts expressed their views in an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

While Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon India, explained how India's middle class might be disappointed with the Budget, Hero Enterprise's chairman, Sunil Kant Munjal, shared that the 'One Station One Product' programme is powerful and will have a multiplier effect on jobs. Berger Paints CEO Abhijit Roy explained how the Union Budget 2022 will help his company and his sector.

"Two positives in this budget as far as our company is concerned, one of them is the Capex plan," said Roy. "CapeX going up means a lot of investment is going to come in and that is good for us as far as the protective coatings business is concerned."

While speaking about the second positive from the Union Budget 2022, the Berger Paints CEO added, "The Prime Minister's Awas Yojana and allocation of (Rs.) 48,000 crores. That will result in a lot of paint consumption also."

'Middle class will be disappointed': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Union Budget 2022

Speaking to Republic, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "A section of the society that would certainly be disappointed is the middle classes because if you think about the informal sector, the MSME sector, the services sector, they have been very badly impacted by the pandemic. They have seen huge layoffs, huge job losses. We are seeing a declining rural economy, all because of what is happening to this part of the economy."

Shaw added that most of the economic revival seen in the country is because of the formal sector which has rebounded to 2019 pre-COVID levels. As a result, she added that the government collected the highest GST in the month of January. However, Shaw believes that this boost in the economy has not trickled down to the middle class, who are still recovering from the after-effects of the COVID pandemic.

Biocon India's executive chairman believes that the middle class should have received some form of fiscal stimulus because of the increase in joblessness in such precarious times. Shaw believes that the government would have raised the income-tax-free bracket to a slightly higher level. "They need more disposable income in their hands to pay off housing loans, healthcare, (etc.). The pandemic has increased the out of pocket expenses for the middle classes. Some kind of allowances so that the government is actually looking after the middle classes would have been welcomed," Shaw said.

Sunil Kant Munjal welcomes One Station One Product programme

Meanwhile, Hero Enterprise's chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said that he believes the One Station One Product programme is powerful and will have a multiplier effect on jobs. During her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the programme will ensure that there is greater support in improving the supply chain of local products.

With most of the budget having focused on promoting the use of EVs and the use of public transport, it remains to be seen how the two-wheeler segment performs in the upcoming months. With input costs for producing scooters and bikes rising, it is unlikely that any of these products would become cheaper. As a result, there can be a continued impact on the margins of the two-wheeler companies.