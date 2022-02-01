Budget 2022: From E-currency To E-passport, High-tech Announcements Put Forth By Centre

The Budget for the financial year 2022-23 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1, was not just high-tech in presentation, but also in content.

In her shortest ever budget speech, the 62-year-old in charge of the country's exchequer made a slew of announcements, which were never heard of in the history of Budgets and had a rather high-tech approach to it.

Budget 2022: A focus on tech

Digital currency - ‘Digital Rupee’ to be introduced by RBI using blockchain technology

Digital assets to be taxed at 30%, with a 1% TDS on every transaction

Startups to be promoted for drone services via Drone Shakti

One class-one TV channel for supplementary education for Classes 1-12 under PM Vidya Yojana via Internet, TV, Mobile and Radio.

E-Passports to be launched by 2022-23

Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector task-force to be formed

Expansion of Geo-spatial systems, semiconductors, space economy, genomics and green energy

Union Budget 2022

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on four priorities- PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action. PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines- Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, completion of 25,000 km of national highways in 2022-23, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains and the National Ropeways Development Plan.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also made a slew of announcements for farmers. Among them was the announcement of Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards direct payments for minimum support price (MSP) to wheat and paddy farmers. Also, an announcement has been made for Kisan drones for crop assessment, spraying of insecticides, assessing land records. Moreover, the digitisation of land records has been announced to bring more transparency in the agriculture sector.

In order to offset the loss to children who have missed out on school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'One Class One TV channel' programme will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. Moreover, FM Sitharaman added that a digital university will be established with world-class quality education.

In the arena of health, facilities including the launch of the National Tele-Mental health programme with NIMHANS as a nodal centre and tech support from IIIT Hyderabad has been announced.

In 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.9% of the GDP.