Budget 2022: From EV Infra To PLI Scheme, What Automakers Expect From FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for FY 2022-2023 in the Parliament on Tuesday, February 1. This year too, the budget will be paperless, meaning the Finance Minister will read the budget speech without paper. There is a whole host of expectations from various sectors that are recovering from the dip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The automotive industry, in particular, is battling with several issues including semiconductor shortage, increasing manufacturing costs due to pandemic-induced lockdowns. The upcoming budget is expected to propose several measures for the auto industry with a key focus on the emerging electric vehicle space in India.

Some of the concerns of automakers expected to be addressed in Budget 2022 are:

Expansion of PLI Scheme

The government introduced the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme in 2021 to boost local manufacturing. Under the scheme, a company was eligible for certain incentives for five years, upon meeting the criteria. The auto industry is expecting small and medium-sized companies with less turnover to also be included in the PLI scheme. This will give a boost to many startups that currently do not fall in the criteria due to low revenue.

Extension of the Fame-II Scheme

The government's push for the adoption of electric vehicles with help of 'FAME II' subsidies resulted in massive growth in the segment over the past year. In 2021, the FAME-II scheme for EVs was extended till March 31, 2024. The industry is expecting the dates to be extended further to keep the vehicles more affordable. The FAME-II scheme provides tax rebates for certain electric vehicles which helps in reducing its asking prices substantially.

'Priority lending' in EV Sector

"The government should consider categorising EVs in the priority lending sector to further strengthen the segment, besides export concessions, to help the manufacturers tap new markets," said EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM).

Priority Lending Sector means those sectors which the Government considers as important for the development of a country's basic needs and are to be given priority over other sectors.

Lower GST rates for EV and auto components

While the government has reduced GST rates for EVs to 5 percent, the rates for EV components still range from 18 to 28 percent. The EV industry wants the government to lower the GST rates on raw materials so that manufacturers can reduce costs.

"As part of India's growing EV industry, we hope that the Union Budget includes lowering of tax rates on raw materials, especially for the EV players. Support for R&D (research and development) and indigenous technology development while lowering of GST on auto components should be on the top of FM's agenda list," said Omega Seiki Mobility Chairman and founder Uday Narang.

Reduced GST rates for second-hand cars

The auto industry is expecting a reduction in taxation rates for used cars lowered to 5 percent. Currently, a sub-4-metre car carries a 12 percent GST rate, while other cars carry an 18 percent tax. Reduced GST will also encourage more buyers towards used cars.

The government is also expected to bring measures to reduce import duties. Many manufacturers including Tesla, have requested lower customs and taxes on imported vehicles, to help the carmakers to expand their lineup in India.