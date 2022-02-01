Budget 2022: Health Minister Welcomes National Tele-mental Health Program; Thanks FM & PM

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after it was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 that the National Tele Mental Health program will be launched as the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "Thank you PM @NarendraModi Ji & FM @NSitharaman Ji for announcing launch of National Tele-mental Health Programme in #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget. With a network of 23 tele-mental health Centres of Excellence under NIMHANS, it will ensure quality mental health counseling for all."

According to ANI, the Health Minister said, "The National Tele-Mental Health Programme will ensure access to quality, standardized & free 24x7 mental health services to all & will play a crucial role in bridging a major gap in access to mental healthcare in the country."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the launch of the National Tele Mental Health Program, saying that the novel Coronavirus pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages.

While presenting Union Budget 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental program will be launched."

She added, "This will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences) being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technical support."

She also said that an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. "It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities."

At the start of her presentation, Sitharaman expressed empathy with those who were affected by the adverse health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister said that the 2022 Budget seeks to lay the foundation to steer the economy over 'Amrit Kaal' of India - the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100, and build on the vision of Union Budget.