Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the crucial Union Budget 2022 on February 1. The Budget Session of the parliament will commence from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. This year too, COVID-19 protocols have been placed as several Parliament ministers have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

Ahead of the Union Budget on Tuesday, experts have been discussing and dissecting the many expectations from the budget. In the past two years, the healthcare sector saw many changes from dealing with an overwhelming number of patients to a plethora of innovations, government initiatives and vaccination drives. The COVID-19 pandemic underlined the importance of the sector while exposing the vulnerability of the healthcare system.

Budget 2022: Healthcare industry in India

In the previous budget, the Centre specialised attention to the healthcare sector and announced several new programs. The government had also increased budgetary allocations for the sector. Now, financial as well as medical experts throughout the country are expecting the same to happen again as the continued pandemic situation keeps testing the healthcare sector from time to time.

The Union budget 2022 comes with great expectations and aspirations regarding the sector, which could be termed the most important in the near past.

Compared to the previous budget, the healthcare sector experts are expecting an increase in the total allocation for the sector. This year, the sector is expecting somewhere between a 10 and 15% hike in the budget as the basic demands for the sector keeps growing. The size of the Indian population is one of the biggest factors, many from the sector have been continually urging the Centre to focus more on growing the sector.

More demands from the healthcare sector

Meanwhile, sectoral experts have also been pointing at making healthcare affordable to all. One of the basic needs would be to reduce the GST on healthcare products, thus making them cheap. Most healthcare products are not under the low brackets of GST and this is one of the major demands. Furthermore, the experts also recommend the government consider easing the norms of raising funds and FDI for the healthcare sector in order to help it grow.

More importantly, the healthcare sector expects the Centre to announce more programs for further research and allocate more funds for the same. This finds relevance after the coronavirus outbreak left Indian healthcare exposed like many others in the world.

Experts are now suggesting more research and input into the sector to increase preparedness for any such future events. Another demand is the need to support start-ups working in the sector. The experts expect the government to consider providing subsidies, interest-free loans, and tax-related schemes for innovative healthcare companies to support the rapid growth in the sector.

Image: PTI