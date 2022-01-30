Ahead of the impending Union Budget 2022, here is an understanding of the financial document enumerating the receipts and expenditure of the Government of India presented by the Finance Ministry annually. Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Government of India lays before the Parliament the statement titled Annual Financial Statement in respect of each fiscal year commencing from April 1 to March 31.

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Who prepares the Budget?

The statement enumerates the government's payments, receipts and objectives of the Finance Ministry under the three categories wherein accounts exist namely - consolidated fund, contingency fund and public account. Laying down the financial roadmap for a period of one year, the Ministry of Finance, upon consultation with NITI Aayog and spending ministries in concern, present the budget. Generally, ministries articulate plans and submit requests with the spending ministries.

The classification of accounts enshrined under Article 150 of the Constitution allows the Parliament and the public to make appreciate the allocation of resources and funds of the expenditure by the Government of India.

How is the Budget prepared?

During September, a Budget circular is issued within the Budget cycle to mark the beginning of the process. The notification is issued to all Ministries, states, UTs, Indian Armed Forces and other departments to estimate the following financial year and place requests accordingly. Following this, the Finance Ministry's Department of Expenditure holds consultations with the Union Ministries.

Notably, the Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs deliberate on the proposed Budget with purchasers, farmers, traders and other stakeholders to record their interests. Subsequently, proposals are discussed with the Prime Minister, and the Union Finance Minister takes a call on the tax schemes.

It is pertinent to note that the Finance Ministry along with competent authorities participates in the 'halwa ceremony', that commemorates the commencement of printing documents for the Budget session. Consequently, all officials, exhaustively and absolutely, are required to stay in the Secretariat building's North Block basement.

They are disallowed to contact their families through phone or any other form of communication, like e-mail. A mobile phone jammer is also installed inside the Finance Ministry to prevent any leakage of information. The Finance Minister is the only one allowed to move about the building during this period. Officials of the Ministry are let out before the actual presentation begins in the Parliament.