After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, India's healthcare system has been strengthened to curb the virus spread. Meanwhile, the demand for increased allocation for the healthcare sector in the Union Budget 2022 has gained momentum as the nation supplied COVID-19 vaccines to various countries across the world.

India has immensely contributed to increasing the access of medicines globally by supplying 60% of the global vaccine and ensuring access to HIV treatment to 37% of people in Africa in 2009 compared to just 2% in 2003.

Like in 2021, the domestic pharmaceutical industry is expecting an increase in the overall fund allocation for the healthcare sector, focusing on policies that encourage R&D activities and the continuation of tax concessions on various drugs in the upcoming Union Budget.

"An increase in the budgetary allocation from the current 1.8 per cent of the GDP to 2.5-3 per cent, as envisaged in the National Health Policy 2017 along with a separate allocation for the bio-pharmaceutical sector R&D is imperative," Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) President S Sridhar told PTI.

Union Budget 2022 crucial to boost pharma industry

The OPPI President also added that the industry saw significant momentum over the past year, especially in ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines and this year's Budget will be crucial to accelerate sectoral growth and access to innovative health solutions for various diseases and not COVID alone.

Pharma Industry's expectation from Central Government

While noting that the current Customs duty concessions for medicines should continue, Sridhar further highlighted that with the existing pandemic, any discontinuation of concessions thereof will impact the accessibility of such medicines at affordable price. Import duty exemptions for rare diseases innovator drugs developed globally, as proposed by the NPRD, should also be taken into consideration, he added.

Union Budget 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country on budget via video conferencing on February 2 at 11 a.m. This comes as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday, February 1.

Meanwhile, India ratings in the pre-budget reports have shown that the impending budget aims to consolidate and strengthen the framework laid down in the previous year, rather than trying out new things by continuing with the revenue and capital expenditure pattern of FY'22.

The objective is to provide stability and consolidation to the ongoing and past endeavour by advancing and generating employment in sectors that are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.