Budget 2022: Indicators On Employment Bounce Back Sharply After Dip During 2020 Lockdown

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, the different indicators on employment have bounced back remarkably after showing a dip in the first phase of lockdown (April-June 2020). "The various indicators of employment have bounced back remarkably, after showing a decline during the first quarter of 2020-21, during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID pandemic," the Survey informed.

The document said that the urban labour market has shown improvement in terms of labour force participation rate (LFPR), Unemployment rates (UR) and Worker population ratio (WPR).

"With the revival of the economy in the subsequent quarters of 2020-21, all three labour market indicators showed a swift recovery. The UR gradually declined during this period to reach 9.3% in Q4 of 2020-21. The UR for males as well as females, aged 15 and above, recovered to the pre-pandemic levels. Both the LFPR and WPR for males as well as females, aged 15 & above, almost reached their pre-pandemic levels during the last quarter of 2020-21," the Government of India informed.

109.21% growth in EPF subscriptions from November 2020

The data by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) suggests that not only formalisation of jobs continued during COVID's second wave, but the pandemic's adverse impact on the formalisation of jobs was much lower than during the first COVID wave.

The Economic Survey stated that the allocation of funds to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was increased to provide the necessary buffer for the unorganised labour sector in rural areas during the pandemic.

The Survey stated that the revival of the economy, LFPR, WPR and UR also reached pre-pandemic levels during the 2020-21's last quarter, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey data. The trend in urban employment was also analysed using EPFO payroll data which suggested a significant acceleration in the formalisation of the job market during 2021.

In November 2021, the monthly net additional EPF subscription peaked with 13.95 lakh new subscribers, the highest for a single month since 2017. This suggested a growth of 109.21% in EPF subscriptions from November 2020.

Moreover, the Survey analysed the trends in the rural labour market with the help of data on demand for work under MGNREGS. The Survey observed that the MGNREGS employment peaked during the 2020 national lockdown.

However, an interesting trend was observed for several migrant source states like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, in which the MGNREGS employment in most months of 2021 has been lower that the corresponding level in 2020. In contrast, the MGNREGS employment demand has been higher for migrant recipient states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu for most months in 2021 over 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)