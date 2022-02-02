Budget 2022 Is Nothing But Another 'Mann Ki Baat' With No Ground Reality: Jharkhand CM

Hitting out at the Union Budget 2022-23, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday slammed the central government saying that the budget is like another 'Mann Ki Baat' by the Prime Minister as it has no ground reality and does not meet the expectations of the farmers, poor, tribals, youth, and others.

Soren's remarks came shortly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2022 on Tuesday. While speaking to the media in Ranchi, he said that the BJP has become a company of Rs 5,000 crore by selling the companies and properties of the country.

"Just like PM Modi conducts Mann Ki Baat on radio and television every month, the Finance Minister also brought the Mann Ki Baat and did not speak on the farmers, youth, tribals, poor, deprived sections, or key issues", he said.

Budget an attack on the federal fiscal structure: Jharkhand CM

Further attacking Centre, he said that the BJP has been selling national assets. He said, "LIC will be sold out and so will be the case with the Indian railways. The central government instead of increasing the financial assistance to the states reeling under the ill effects of COVID-19 is aiming to push such states to take more loans".

Also taking to Twitter, the Jharkhand Chief Minister called the budget a blow to the federal fiscal structure. "This budget of the central government is like a hard blow on the financial federal structure. In this, no concern has been made for any section, nor has there been any talk of providing any relief. Whereas the BJP of the Central Government, which sold government properties to the capitalists, has become a party (company) of thousands of crores today", he tweeted in Hindi.

केंद्र सरकार का यह बजट वित्तीय संघीय ढांचे पर एक कड़ा प्रहार करने जैसा है। इसमें न किसी वर्ग की कोई चिंता की गई है, न कोई राहत प्रदान करने की बात की गई है।

जबकि पूंजीपतियों को सरकारी संपत्तियां बेचने वाली केंद्र सरकार की भाजपा आज हजारों करोड़ की पार्टी (कंपनी) बन गयी है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday, several state governments lashed out at the Centre over an inefficient budget, claiming that it has nothing for the common people, farmers, poor, youth, deprived sections, and others.

Image: ANI