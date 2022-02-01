'Budget 2022 Is Visionary, Will Change Scale Of India's Economy': Home Minister Amit Shah

Terming the Union Budget 2022 a "visionary budget" brought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that it will change the scale of India's economic growth and make it self-reliant. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his views after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday.

Amit Shah hails 2022 Union Budget

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said that the budget brought in by the Modi government was a "visionary" one that will lay the foundation of a new India in the 100 years of independence. Further congratulating the Prime Minister and FM Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that Budget 2022 will become helpful in making India the world's leading economy under the leadership of PM Modi.

मोदी सरकार द्वारा लाया गया ये बजट, एक दूरदर्शी बजट है, जो भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था का स्केल बदलने वाला बजट साबित होगा।



ये बजट भारत को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के साथ स्वतंत्रता के 100वें वर्ष के नए भारत की नींव डालेगा। इसके लिए @narendramodi जी और @nsitharaman जी का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 1, 2022

He also applauded the size of the 2022 Union budget and said that an increase in the size of the budget to Rs 39.45 lakh crore has indicated that the Indian economy was growing rapidly especially in the days of the pandemic. "Reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9% to 6.4% is a huge achievement, I am confident that India will be able to bring down the fiscal deficit below 4% under the leadership of Narendra Modi", he added.

Further lauding PM Modi, Shah said, "I congratulate Modi Ji for increasing the capital investment by 35% to 7.5 lakh crores. At the same time, increasing the amount given to the states from 15000 crores to 1 lakh crores testifies to the efforts made by Modi Ji to continuously strengthen the federal structure."

Noting the other major points of the budget concerning farmers, agriculture, development, and others, he said that the concept of zero budget farming, natural farming, river linking, one station-one product for drones, capital investment, digital banking, households for the poor, and others will play an important role in realising PM Modi's resolve to make the sectors modern and self-reliant and will further benefit several farmers.