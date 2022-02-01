Ahead of the Union Budget (2022-23) presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, sources reported that the Budget is likely to announce 100% Railways electrification by 2023. Other likely announcements include - increase in PM Kisan Yojana's allocation to Rs 6000 per annum to farmers, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to continue beyond March, Bullet train to be flagged from Delhi to Kolkata, Bullet train to be flagged from Delhi to Kolkata. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha at 11 AM.

Scoop: 100% Railway electrification, increase in PM Kisan

However, in a setback to Indian taxpayers, sources state that the Centre is expecting its direct tax revenue to increase by Rs 2.5 lakh crores this year, while indirect tax revenue to increase by Rs 80,000 crores. Sources further state that with the increased expectation the government's revenue will increase by Rs 3 lakh crore - passing $500 billion mark for the first time. The Centre is also looking to divest all of its stockholdings in PSUs, except a few strategic sectors.

Eco Survey pegs growth at 8-8.5%

On Monday, the 422-page Economic Survey penned by Prinicipal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, pegged India's growth at 8-8.5% for 2022-2023. On the other hand, Real GDP of 2021-2022 is pegged at 9.2%. The survey estimates a dip in financial debt to 46.2% of the budget, real growth of 2021-22 at 9.2% and growth in tax revenue, investments and surplus liquidity in the market.

Among the salient features of the Survey, RBI's foreign exchange stood reserves at US$ 634 billion - providing an adequate buffer against possible global liquidity tapering. Agriculture and allied sectors are set to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22, GVA of Industry (including mining and construction) will rise by 11.8 per cent, Services sector to grow by 8.2%. The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 Provisional Actuals stood at 9.2 per cent of GDP as opposed to estimates of 9.5% of GDP. Central Government debt has gone up from 49.1 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 to 59.3 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, but is expected to follow a declining trajectory.

India’s Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6 percent but wholesale price inflation rose to 12.5 per cent during 2021-22 (April-December). Infrastructure sector is expected to grow at 11.8 percent in 2021-22, while Index of Industrial Production is at 1.4 per cent in November 2021. As per quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, up to March 2021, employment in urban sector affected by the pandemic has recovered almost to the pre-pandemic levels, with unemployment rate at 9.3%

Union Budget 2022

Centre forwent the traditional Halwa Ceremony due to the ongoing COVID spread, opting to provide sweets to the core staff who are due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces. Moreover, the udget will be presented in paperless form, and the document will be made available to the Members of the Parliament and the general public alike, at one place - Union Government Budget App. The Budget Parliament session is being held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.