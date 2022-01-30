Budget 2022: New Taxes Imposed & Reforms Introduced By PM Modi Govt In Last Five Years

The countdown for the Union Budget 2022 has begun. With the lives of different sectors and sections of the population completely altered due to the 2-year-long COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has a plethora of expectations from this year's budget.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 before the parliament in a paperless form. A segment that is always looked at with great anticipation is what taxpayers can expect. Here is a look back at some of the taxes, cess, and surcharges introduced in the last 5 years and how the tax regime has been revolutionized under the Modi government.

2017- GST

The biggest gamechanger on the indirect tax front was introduced in 2017 when the Modi government brought in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at midnight. The tax came into effect on July 1, 2017, and replaced multiple taxes levied by the central and state governments such as VAT, excise duty, and service tax. GST is levied on the manufacturer/seller of goods who adds the tax expense into their costs, making the price for customers 'inclusive of GST'.

2018- LTCG reintroduced

In 2018, the Centre decided to bring back Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, which had earlier been abolished in 2005. LTCG was introduced at 10% if it exceeds Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. However, gains up to 31 January 2018 were exempted from tax. Ahead of this year's budget, many are hoping that the government hikes the annual tax exemption limit for LTCG.

A Surcharge under Customs Law, Social Welfare was also introduced in 2018 at 10%, subject to certain exemptions. In a bid to promote domestic manufacturing, a Health Cess on Medical Devices was also brought in this year at 5%, subject to certain exemptions.

2019: Corporate tax rates slashed to 22%

In 2019, the Centre passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 providing domestic companies with an option to pay tax at the rate of 22%, provided they do not claim certain deductions under the Income Tax Act. Apart from significantly slashing the corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% (15% for new manufacturing companies), such companies were also exempted from paying Minimum Alternate Tax.

2020: DDT abolished, IT slabs altered

Several reforms in the Income Tax regime were introduced in the 2020 Budget. The government announced a new 'optional' tax regime by slashing income tax rates. Around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions were removed, in order to simplify the tax system and lower tax rates. The new Tax slab (without exemptions) announced was as follows:

No tax: 0-2.5

5% between 2.5-5 lakh

10% tax between 5-7.5 lakh

15% between 7.5-10 lakh

20% between 10 lakh-12.5 lakh

25% between 12.5-15 lakh

30% between above 15 lakh

Moreover, in a historic decision, the Centre abolished the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) allowing the taxing of dividends in the hands of the shareholders. The Government also introduced the Vivad se Vishwas (VSV) scheme allowing the taxpayer to pay only the amount of disputed tax and get a complete waiver on interest and penalty.

2021: Tax benefits for NRIs, senior citizens; Relief for dividend incomes

Following up on the abolition of DDT, the Government in 2021 announced that it will levy an advance tax on the income from dividends only when the dividend has been declared. The Government also made dividends on Real Estate Infrastructure Trusts and Infrastructure Investment Trusts exempt from TDS. Senior citizens, those above 75 years of age and whose sole income is pension and interest, were exempted from filing Income Tax Returns and the Finance Minister also proposed relief on double taxation for NRIs.